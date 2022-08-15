Wajackoyah: I’m winning, just wait and see

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah remained confident of a win Monday, despite the vote tally showing he had not managed even 1 percent of the votes cast in the Tuesday election.

This was contrary to Agano party candidate David Mwaure who threw in the towel on Sunday and endorsed William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) who was headed for apparent victory against all odds.

“Our candidate Prof. George Wajackoyah would like Kenyans to maintain peace and accord IEBC the patience it deserves in tallying the votes. We are confident we will win through a free, fair and credible process,” Roots Party of Kenya said in a statement sent to newsrooms.