OPINION: How Kenya–China Cooperation Can Redefine Urban Sustainability

Kenya’s ambition to transform Nairobi into a climate-resilient city is no longer aspirational—it is unfolding in real time, and nowhere is this more evident than in Dandora.

For decades, Dandora has stood as a symbol of urban failure: an overstretched dumpsite, an environmental hazard, and a public health crisis. Today, it is being repositioned as the centrepiece of a new Kenya–China partnership that could redefine how African cities approach sustainability. The real question is no longer whether such cooperation works, but how far Kenya is willing to go to maximise its potential.

At the core of this transformation is the proposed waste-to-energy plant being developed in partnership with the China National Electric Engineering Company. The facility is expected to generate about 45 megawatts of electricity from solid waste, offering a dual solution to Nairobi’s mounting garbage crisis and growing energy demand. In a city producing thousands of tonnes of waste daily, this is not incremental reform—it is structural change.

It signals a shift toward a circular economy, where waste is no longer a burden but a resource.

China’s role in this transition extends beyond financing. The recent upgrade of the Dandora sewage treatment plant using Chinese technology has already demonstrated the practical value of this partnership. Improved wastewater processing and enhanced environmental outcomes are tangible results, underscoring a broader point: this is not abstract diplomacy, but infrastructure-led cooperation with measurable impact.

For Kenya, the first lesson is clear—climate resilience must be built through infrastructure, not rhetoric. Modern, automated systems that integrate waste management, energy generation, and water treatment are essential. China’s comparative advantage lies in delivering such large-scale projects efficiently and at competitive cost. The opportunity for Kenya is to align these capabilities with its urban priorities.

The second lesson is policy coherence. While both national and county governments have signalled a shift toward integrated waste management systems, past delays—ranging from legal disputes to procurement bottlenecks—highlight the risks of fragmented governance. Partnerships of this scale require regulatory stability, transparent processes, and long-term consistency. Without these, even well-conceived projects risk stalling.

Third, sustainability must include technology transfer. Infrastructure alone is not enough. Kenya must ensure that local engineers, planners, and institutions acquire the capacity to operate, maintain, and replicate these systems. Embedding skills development, joint ventures, and structured knowledge transfer into project design will be critical to long-term success.

Fourth, inclusivity cannot be an afterthought. Dandora supports thousands of informal waste pickers who depend on the site for survival, often under hazardous conditions. A sustainable transition must integrate these communities into formal systems—through alternative livelihoods, safer working conditions, and social protection mechanisms. Urban transformation that excludes the vulnerable risks deepening inequality.

Fifth, Nairobi’s transition demands a shift in public behaviour. Infrastructure can only go so far without citizen participation. Waste segregation, compliance with collection systems, and a culture of environmental responsibility are essential. Here, Kenya can draw lessons from Chinese cities that have successfully combined strict policy enforcement with sustained public education campaigns.

Finally, this partnership carries broader geopolitical implications. Kenya’s engagement with China reflects a deliberate strategy to diversify development partnerships and expand its options. China’s willingness to finance and deliver complex urban infrastructure offers a compelling alternative to traditional models. However, this relationship must be managed strategically—anchored in transparency, debt sustainability, and alignment with national priorities. Partnership must not slide into dependency.

The transformation of Dandora represents more than a single project. It is a test case for how African cities can confront the twin challenges of urbanisation and climate change. If executed well, it could reposition Nairobi as a model of sustainable urban development on the continent.

But success will depend on more than infrastructure. It will require disciplined governance, inclusive policy design, and a willingness to learn—both from progress and from past failures.

If Kenya gets this right, Dandora will no longer be remembered as a dumpsite. It will stand as proof that with the right partnerships, even the most entrenched urban challenges can be reimagined—and resolved.