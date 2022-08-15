Connect with us

Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah arrives at the Bomas of Kenya for the announcement of the final tally of the results following the August 9, 2022 election.

2022 ELECTIONS

PHOTO: Wajackoyah arrives at Bomas for final announcement

Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah came third in the August 9, 2022 presidential election.

Wajackoyah: I’m winning, just wait and see
