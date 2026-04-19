Ruto heads to Italy for a 3-day state visit

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 19 – President William Ruto will embark on a 3-day State visit to Italy to hold bilateral talks with President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The trip will focus on strengthening Kenya-Italy cooperation, aligning development priorities and unlocking new opportunities in trade, investment and strategic partnerships.

Speaking when he attended Sunday church service at the Africa Gospel Church, Karen, President Ruto said he will seek financing for priority projects, sign new Memoranda of Understanding, and accelerate existing bilateral agreements.

“I am hired by the people of Kenya and I have an assignment for to travel to Italy for matters of the Republic of Kenya and I want to be a faithful servant and and do what I must do for the people who hired me,” Ruto said.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi stated that the engagements will focus on strengthening Kenya–Italy cooperation, aligning development priorities, and unlocking new opportunities in trade, investment and strategic partnerships.

Key outcomes include the mobilisation of financing for priority projects, the signing of new Memoranda of Understanding, and the acceleration of existing bilateral agreements, all aimed at delivering tangible benefits for Kenyans.

The visit will also promote Kenyan exports and position the country as an attractive destination for Italian investment across key sectors.