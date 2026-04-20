KIM Campuses Shut Countrywide After TVET Crackdown on Unapproved Programs

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 20 – The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Authority has revoked the accreditation of the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) and ordered the immediate closure of all its campuses nationwide, citing multiple regulatory violations, including the operation of unapproved programmes and engagement of unlicensed trainers.

In a sweeping directive, the regulator further declared that all academic awards issued by the institution beyond 2018 are void, effectively rendering thousands of certificates, diplomas, and related qualifications invalid pending review.

The decision marks one of the most significant enforcement actions taken against a training institution in recent years, underscoring the authority’s tightening grip on compliance standards within Kenya’s vocational and professional training sector.

According to the TVET Authority, investigations revealed that Kenya Institute of Management had been running programmes that were not approved under the current regulatory framework. The institution was also found to have engaged trainers who did not meet the required licensing and qualification standards.

The authority said these violations undermined the credibility of the institution’s training output and posed risks to learners who may have been awarded qualifications without meeting nationally approved academic and professional benchmarks.

Following the findings, the regulator ordered the immediate closure of all KIM campuses across the country. The directive affects ongoing learning activities, admissions, and examinations until further notice.

The TVET Authority emphasized that all institutions offering technical and vocational training must strictly adhere to accreditation guidelines, warning that non-compliance would attract similar enforcement measures.

In a particularly far-reaching decision, the authority nullified all academic awards issued by KIM from 2018 onwards. This means that certificates and diplomas awarded during this period will not be recognized unless further review or validation is undertaken by the regulator.

The move is expected to affect current students, alumni, and employers who may have relied on the qualifications in recruitment and professional progression.

The action forms part of a broader crackdown by the TVET Authority on institutions operating outside approved standards. The regulator has been reviewing compliance across the sector to ensure quality assurance in technical and vocational education.

Stakeholders in the education sector are now expected to seek clarity on the status of affected learners, with calls anticipated for transitional guidelines to mitigate disruption.