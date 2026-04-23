OPINION: Fuel shocks and the EV shift: How China is driving the global transition to electric mobility

The latest surge in global fuel prices, triggered by geopolitical tensions including the Iran conflict, is doing more than straining household budgets. It is accelerating a structural shift already underway in global transport: the move from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. What is striking is not just the speed of this transition, but who is leading it — and increasingly, that leadership belongs to China.

Across major markets, rising fuel costs are reshaping consumer behaviour in real time. Nowhere is this more evident than in Germany, Europe’s industrial powerhouse and historically one of the strongest bastions of internal combustion engine vehicles. Faced with diesel prices climbing to around €2.5 per litre and petrol at approximately €2.24, consumers are recalibrating decisions not on environmental sentiment alone, but on hard economics.

The numbers tell the story. Battery electric vehicle registrations in Germany surged by more than 66 per cent year-on-year in March, while plug-in hybrids also recorded steady growth. More telling, however, is the growing presence of Chinese brands such as BYD, Leapmotor and Xpeng, all of which have posted sharp increases in registrations. What was once considered a niche or emerging segment is now entering the mainstream.

This shift is not ideological. It is financial.

For many consumers, the rising cost of running petrol and diesel vehicles has turned electric mobility into a rational economic choice. The total cost of ownership — factoring in fuel, maintenance and efficiency — is increasingly tilting in favour of EVs. When filling a conventional vehicle becomes significantly more expensive within weeks due to global shocks, the appeal of a more predictable, electricity-based model grows rapidly.

China has positioned itself at the centre of this transformation.

Unlike traditional automotive powers, China has spent the past decade building a comprehensive electric mobility ecosystem. This includes not only vehicle manufacturing but also dominance in battery production, supply chain integration and software innovation. The result is a new generation of electric vehicles that are not only technologically competitive but also significantly more affordable.

In markets like Germany, this advantage is becoming increasingly visible. Chinese EVs are gaining traction not because of subsidies alone, but because they offer a compelling combination of price, performance and features. Faster decision-making on showroom floors — where buyers who once took weeks now commit within days — reflects a shift in consumer confidence.

This is a critical point. The global EV transition is no longer being driven primarily by policy incentives or environmental advocacy. It is being driven by economics — and China is currently setting the pace on that front.

The broader implications extend beyond the automotive industry.

Fuel price volatility, driven by geopolitical tensions, has exposed a fundamental vulnerability in fossil fuel-dependent systems. Oil markets are global, but disruptions — whether from conflict, supply chain bottlenecks or strategic pricing decisions — have immediate local consequences. This unpredictability creates economic uncertainty not just for households, but for entire economies.

Electric mobility offers a pathway out of that volatility.

By shifting transport energy demand from imported oil to domestically generated electricity — increasingly from renewable sources — countries can enhance energy security and reduce exposure to external shocks. This is not merely an environmental transition; it is a strategic economic one.

China’s role in this transition is therefore both an opportunity and a challenge for the rest of the world.

Chinese manufacturers are accelerating global EV adoption by lowering costs and scaling production. Their strength in battery supply chains — particularly in critical minerals and processing — has enabled them to move faster and more efficiently than many competitors. This has effectively democratised access to electric vehicles, making them viable for a broader segment of the global population.

At the same time, China’s leading role on EV puts pressure on other governments, European and beyond to adapt, innovate and compete.

Yet for consumers, the equation is simpler.

When fuel prices spike, the calculus changes. Electric vehicles move from being a future consideration to an immediate solution. The experience in Germany demonstrates that once cost pressures reach a certain threshold, adoption can accelerate rapidly — regardless of geography or historical preferences.

The Iran conflict, like previous geopolitical shocks, is a reminder that oil price volatility is not an anomaly. It is a recurring feature of the global energy system. Each crisis reinforces the same lesson: reliance on fossil fuels comes with inherent risk.

The EV transition, therefore, is not just about climate goals. It is about resilience, affordability and control.

China has recognised this early and invested accordingly. The rest of the world is now catching up — but under pressure, and often in response to crisis rather than strategy.

As fuel prices continue to fluctuate, the question is no longer whether electric mobility will define the future of transport. It is how quickly that future arrives — and who shapes it.

Right now, the answer to the latter is becoming increasingly clear.

Elijah Mwangi is a scholar based in Nairobi; he comments on local and global matters.