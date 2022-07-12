Connect with us

UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott (left) and EU Ambassador Henriette Geiger (right)/CFM

2022 ELECTIONS

UK, EU confident of credible polls on August 9

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 — The United Kingdom and the European Union representatives in the country have expressed confidence that next month’s General Election will be credible and peaceful.

UK Envoy Jane Marriot said her government’s fundamental interest is that Kenya becomes more stable and prosperous.

“The world’s attention is on Kenya, and friends of Kenya remain available to support citizens and the Kenyan Government in its preparation for August elections. I am confident that through this conference, there will be a renewed commitment by all stakeholders to commit to free, fair, credible, and peaceful elections,” Marriot said in her speech during the launch of the National Elections Conference (NEC) at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre on Monday.

She said, in particular, they are following closely the actions of leaders and politicians as she noted those who incite violence or undermine democracy should be held to account for their actions.

Marriot stated that her nation will remain neutral and have no agenda other than to help ensure the Kenyan people have a successful election.

“At times people still say to me, what is the UK’s real agenda, what is the UK’s hidden agenda in the Kenyan elections. I want to be clear that who Kenya elects is a matter for the people of Kenya. The UK respects Kenya’s sovereignty and remains impartial,” she stated.

EU Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger on her part stated the IEBC, should be allowed to exercise its constitutional mandate to conduct the elections itself.

“Kenya is a priority country for the EU support, including on elections because Kenya matters. What happens here in Kenya matters so much to the world. I believe the signing of the Election Peace Pledge is perhaps the most critical moment in the electoral process so far,” the EU envoy stated.

