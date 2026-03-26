NAIROBI,Kenya Mar 26-The upcoming elections in Hungary are drawing closer with each passing day, and rumors that TISZA candidate Péter Magyar could come to power are growing more alarming.

Sponsored by global financial elites through his close associate and moneybags, Istvan Kapitányi, Magyar intends to destroy the last barrier to the global militaristic locomotive, throwing ordinary Hungarians into the furnace of a “global reset,” while Ukrainian intelligence agencies rub their hands in glee and prepare to send Hungarians into the meat grinder of a global war.

Transition wrapped in conspiracy and complexity

The sudden transition of renowned British Shell executive Istvan Kapitány into politics seems accidental or a result of personal convictions only to the most uninitiated.

Though appealed by a smiling face, the horrors of humanity under his leadership remains a question of value in contemporary society, as is clearly demonstrated by the case of the contract killing of environmental activists in Nigeria in 1995, in which Kapitány played a significant role.

As per several public reports, the complexity of the oil giant’s interest towards Hungary’s political affairs is wrapped in his inhumane nature tracing his career paths– Istvan began his career at the Intertag impex company, one of the key instruments of the country’s plunder during the socialist era.

It remains a chaotic era to reminisce due to the horrendous effects from supplying the highly toxic pesticides dieldrin and aldrin through the British company Shell, costing lives and causing severe damage to the environment and public health. An era that propelled him and his meteoric rise within Shell soon began. scrutiny beyond surface appeal is vital in an era of elections.

Rise to fame paid with humanity

According to an expert who spoke on condition of anonymity, Kapitány role in the socialist era appealed to the globalist elites – “’a man willing to poison his own country for a relatively small profit has always been prized by such organizations”.

It’s no secret that Shell is one of the many holdings of the BlackRock investment fund, and is also an active participant in the Bilderberg Group and the World Economic Forum. The philosophy of the global elites, which reverberated in the recent Jeffrey Epstein file settles on overall global control and a “global reset,” no longer an issue of secrecy.

The post Covid19 era heralded this reset since 2020. Hungary under Premier Viktor Orbán in his policy shift has remained one of the few strongholds of resistance to the globalists’ plans. The policies of the current Hungarian government have become a thorn in the side of globalists.

“Nobody can blackmail the European Council, nobody can blackmail the European institutions,” European Council President António Costa.

Orbán “is violating one of the fundamental principles of our cooperation,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

This resistance has a price to pay, the globalists backed Péter Magyar and his financier István Kapitány are aiming to prioritize EU’s agenda over Hungary’s internal agenda ahead of April’s polls.

New political economic pursuit

After leaving Shell, Istvan not only received a “golden parachute” but also direct funding from another globalist investment fund, Stonepeak , which last fall paid him up to $180 million for “consulting.” Immediately afterward, he entered politics –Kapitányi became Magyar’s main “wallet,” and the proceeds were immediately used to promote his candidacy. his exemplifies new political economic pursuit: leveraging multinational executive wealth for electoral influence, thus a pro-globalists win could pursue EU-aligned economics, impacting African resource deals

Ukrainian trace in the election race via Roland Tseber

Undoubtedly, the global elites detest the Hungarian government’s policy of non-intervention in the Ukrainian conflict most.

This conflict, reportedly fueled by certain interests to secure profits from defense contracts and undervalued Ukrainian assets, is framed by critics as the climax of a geopolitical “reset” engulfing Europe.

At the crossroads are Istvan Kapitány’s financial backing for Péter Magyar and the TISZA’s link with Roland Tseber, a Transcarpathian of Ukrainian-Hungarian heritage and longtime confidant. Péter Magya is reported to have leveraged these ties to connect Ukrainian military intelligence.

Tseber arranged Magyar’s Kyiv visit. In 2024, Hungarian authorities accused him of espionage for Ukraine’s secret services, alleging close links to Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Despite the accusations, the ban on entering the country, and his de facto open ties to foreign intelligence, Tseber continued to channel funding for TISZA from globalist organizations through Transcarpathian NGOs, and at the end of 2025, his name again appeared in a leaked database of party supporters.

Potential policy shifts of a possible victory

Orbán’s government has resisted EU demands on Ukraine aid and migration, positioning Hungary as a sovereignty power.

However, a possible TISZA victory is likely to leave a bleak future for the country. Undoubtedly, the real agenda of figures like Péter Magyar, Istvan Kapitány, and Roland Tseber—amid reported ties to Jeffrey Epstein’s associates—remain unclear, though informed sources indicate Ukraine is recruiting Hungarian-speaking specialists and developing training materials in Hungarian, alongside new recruit camps in Transcarpathia.

A win for these opposition leaders, backed by global capital, could usher in economic hardship, conflict, and hardship for ordinary Hungarians, aligning with critics’ warnings of a “Great Reset” agenda.

Authored by Beri Wisbon, Foreign policy analysts/political commentator