EU, Kenya launch Digital Dialogue to boost tech cooperation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 — The European Union and Kenya on Wednesday launched the EU–Kenya Digital Dialogue, a new platform aimed at deepening cooperation on digital policy and technological innovation.

The initiative makes Kenya the first African country to establish a formal Digital Dialogue with the EU, joining other partners such as Brazil and Australia, the EU delegation in Kenya said.

The announcement was made during the EU Tech Business Offer Forum in Nairobi by William Kabogo, Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication, and the Digital Economy, and Renate Nikolay, Deputy Director General at the European Commission’s Directorate General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology.

The forum brought together more than 100 policymakers, technology firms, development finance institutions, and investors from Europe and Kenya to explore opportunities in Kenya’s fast-growing digital economy.

The dialogue will focus on key areas, including telecommunications and digital infrastructure, the development of artificial intelligence, and e-governance systems such as Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

EU Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger said the initiative would help translate shared ambitions into concrete outcomes.

“The EU–Kenya Digital Dialogue is about turning shared ambitions into concrete partnerships. By bringing together policymakers, businesses, and innovators, we want to accelerate investment, strengthen digital infrastructure, and grow our respective tech ecosystems,” she said.

Among the opportunities identified are investments to expand Kenya’s aerial fibre network and extend the Blue Raman submarine cable to the country, as well as partnerships in artificial intelligence between European and Kenyan institutions.

Officials also highlighted potential collaboration in deploying AI and data infrastructure and fostering exchanges between universities, startups, small and medium-sized enterprises, and industry players.

In addition, both sides agreed to explore partnerships to support Kenya’s plans to roll out e-governance services and digital public infrastructure, drawing on European expertise in secure data governance and interoperable public services.

The Digital Dialogue is aligned with the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, which seeks to boost trusted digital connectivity and investment links with partner countries.

The platform will operate under the broader EU–Kenya Strategic Dialogue, established in 2021, which provides a framework for cooperation and regular high-level engagement across multiple sectors.