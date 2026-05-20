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The restrictive measures were initially introduced through Council Implementing Decision (EU) 2024/1341 after the EU concluded that Ethiopia’s cooperation on readmission matters was insufficient/FILE

Africa

EU lifts Visa restrictions on Ethiopia citinhg cooperation on migrant readmissions

The European Union has lifted restrictive visa measures imposed on Ethiopia in 2024 after citing major improvements in cooperation on migrant readmissions and return procedures.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 — The Council of the European Union has lifted restrictive visa measures imposed on Ethiopia in 2024, citing significant improvements in Addis Ababa’s cooperation on the readmission of nationals staying illegally in EU member states.

In a press release issued Tuesday, the Council said it had decided on May 18, 2026, to end the temporary suspension of parts of the EU Visa Code that had affected Ethiopian nationals applying for visas to the European Union.

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“The Commission’s assessment shows that cooperation has improved substantially, particularly regarding the identification of Ethiopian nationals illegally staying in the territory of the member states, the issuance of emergency travel documents, and the regular organisation of return operations,” the Council said.

The restrictive measures were initially introduced through Council Implementing Decision (EU) 2024/1341 after the EU concluded that Ethiopia’s cooperation on readmission matters was insufficient.

At the time, Brussels suspended several visa facilitation provisions under the EU Visa Code in a bid to pressure Addis Ababa into improving cooperation on migration and return procedures.

The suspended provisions included simplified documentary requirements for visa applicants, visa fee waivers for holders of diplomatic and service passports, and the standard 15-day visa processing timeline.

‘Sustained improvement’

The restrictions also halted the routine issuance of multiple-entry visas to Ethiopian nationals and extended standard processing periods to 45 calendar days.

According to the Council, Ethiopia has since demonstrated “substantial and sustained improvement” in handling readmission procedures, rendering the continued suspension unnecessary.

The new decision repeals the 2024 measures and restores the normal application of EU visa rules for Ethiopian nationals.

The Council noted that the repeal decision will take effect following formal notification to EU member states.

The move marks a significant diplomatic breakthrough for Ethiopia in its relations with the European Union, particularly on migration management and consular cooperation.

Under the EU Visa Code, the European Commission regularly assesses how third countries cooperate on readmission matters. Countries deemed uncooperative can face temporary suspension of certain visa facilitation measures.

The Council also clarified that Denmark is not participating in the adoption of the decision under its special opt-out arrangement on Schengen matters, although Copenhagen may choose to implement the decision domestically within six months.

Ireland is similarly excluded from the decision because it does not participate in the relevant Schengen acquis provisions, while Iceland and Norway remain associated through separate agreements linked to the Schengen framework.

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