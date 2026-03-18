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The exhibition, held in Brussels, brought together defence institutions, industry players, and policymakers from across Europe and beyond/KDF

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF Seeks Deeper European Defence Ties at Inaugural Brussels Expo

Hosted near key European Union institutions and the NATO headquarters, the event provided what KDF described as a strategic platform for advancing defence partnerships

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18— The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) took part in the inaugural Brussels European Defence Exhibition (BEDEX) 2026, using the platform to strengthen ties with European defence stakeholders and explore new avenues for military cooperation, the military said on Wednesday.

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The exhibition, held in Brussels, brought together defence institutions, industry players, and policymakers from across Europe and beyond.

Hosted near key European Union institutions and the NATO headquarters, the event provided what KDF described as a strategic platform for advancing defence partnerships.

Major General Faustino Lobaly, Director of National Defence and Security Industries, led the Kenyan delegation in engagements with international stakeholders aimed at deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

“Key areas of focus included technology transfer, research collaboration, capacity building, and partnerships with private sector and academic institutions, which are critical components in strengthening Kenya’s defence posture and addressing shared global security challenges,” KDF said.

The military said its participation aligned with the Chief of the Defence Forces’ strategic vision, which prioritizes force capability development, defence industries, and international partnerships.

Through engagements at the Brussels defence ecosystem, KDF explored opportunities in modern military technologies, industrial development, and collaborative research initiatives designed to enhance operational readiness.

Talks also focused on emerging threats, including terrorism linked to groups such as Al-Shabaab, as well as growing risks from cyber warfare and information operations.

 KDF said there was particular emphasis on innovation in drone technology, communication systems, and cyber defence.

The military said its participation reaffirmed its commitment to building a modern, self-reliant force through strategic international partnerships while leveraging global expertise to bolster Kenya’s national security and defence capabilities.

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