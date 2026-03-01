Kenya issues security advisory for citizens in the Middle East amid Iran strikes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 — The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has issued a security advisory for Kenyan citizens living in or traveling through the Middle East following a sharp escalation in hostilities involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

The advisory follows Israeli and US airstrikes on Iranian targets on Saturday morning, which were met with retaliatory strikes by Iran on Israel and US military installations across several Gulf states.

In its statement, the ministry urged Kenyans in affected countries to take precautionary measures to ensure their safety as regional tensions continue to rise.

The guidance applies to Kenyan nationals in Iran, Israel, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Iraq, as well as surrounding areas.

Officials advised citizens to exercise extreme caution and avoid non-essential travel, particularly near high-risk locations such as military installations and crowded public spaces.

Kenyans were also reminded to comply with local security instructions and monitor official communications from host governments for safety and travel updates.

The ministry called on Kenyans who have not yet registered with their nearest Kenyan embassy or consulate to do so immediately.

Registration will allow diplomatic missions to provide timely updates and emergency assistance.

“In the case of an emergency or if you require consular assistance, kindly contact the nearest Kenyan Embassy or Consulate,” the statement read.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs said it is closely monitoring developments and remains in constant contact with Kenya’s diplomatic missions across the region, promising further updates via official channels.

Kenya has a large diaspora community in the Gulf, particularly in construction, hospitality, and professional sectors making regional instability a pressing concern for thousands of Kenyan families back home.