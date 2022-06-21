Nairobi youth rally behind Igathe in City Hall race

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 21 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Nairobi Governor Candidate Polycarp Igathe has received a major boost in his quest to become the next Governor of Nairobi County after a section of youth leaders endorsed his bid.

The youth leaders said their decision was informed after a lot of soul-searching, research on candidates, and sifting through manifestos of various gubernatorial candidates.

Ultimately, they found Igathe to be best and most suited to suit the interests of the youth in Nairobi.

Social activist Absalom Odhiambo Onyango and the man behind viral videos that support the ODM leader Raila Odinga said as the youth they have met and unanimously agreed to support Igathe.

“Voting for Igathe will ensure that our Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga when elected to State House has a reliable foot soldier on the ground as Governor whom they can work together in restoring Nairobi’s lost glory and bring sanity in the city,” said the youth leader who is also known as Matakweyi who is vying to be the Korogocho ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) on an ODM ticket.

Embakasi Youth Leader James Masese said they have settled on Igathe as he has stood out to be a symbol of unity in Nairobi which has people from different tribal, social, and religious backgrounds.

“The main reasons as to why we have settled on Polycarp it’s because he has involved the youths beyond tribal lines in his campaigns and he is the only aspirant who has visited different areas in the city asking people what they want to be done to them while the candidates, his opponents are full of themselves moving around telling us what they want to do to us which mostly doesn’t even resonate with us, they are out of touch with the reality at the grassroots, yet they pretend to be agents of youth empowerment,” said Masese.

Dagoretti Youth Leader Charles Brian Daddi said they needed a role model who does not have questionable characters which is a bad example to the youth.

“As the youth in Nairobi we shall send Sakaja home so that he can have enough time to back to school to complete his studies and take Igathe to City Hall to work for us,” said Daddi.

Igathe, who was praised for his Corporate and managerial approach in his Gubernatorial manifesto, emphasized his administration will be “all-inclusive”.

“Thanks for having that trust and believing in me. In return as your humble servant, I will ensure that the cries, complaints, and mourning of the youth will be a thing of the past and never in my administration. I will be a source of your happiness,” said Igathe.

Makadara Youth leader Rose Apur Abach called on the youth to back Igathe’s bid saying he has outlined in his agenda how he will create employment for them and empower the youth out of poverty.

“Igathe looks genuine as he has been consistent about what he says including his history which has not been shrouded in controversy compared to his rivals whom we do not trust to lead us,” she said.