Azimio-One Kenya running mate Martha Karua's rally end prematurely after teargas is lobbed. /SCREEN GRAB

August Elections

Karua Kisii rally ends prematurely after teargas explosion

Published

KISII, Kenya, Jun 30 – Chaotic scenes were witnessed Thursday at the Gusii Stadium during an Azimio – One Kenya rally which was graced by Martha Karua and Ida Odinga.

The rally ended prematurely after teargas canisters were lobbed at the VIP podium forcing the security detail to evacuate Karua and Ida as members of the public scampered for safety.

Karua assured her supporters that she is okay through a message on Twitter account which simply read; ‘Mission accomplished in Kisii now headed to the airport’

The drama began after Governor James Ongwae finished his speech and he had called Karua to give her speech.

Karua and Ida had visited Kisii to commission projects before addressing a rally at Gusii stadium.

The chaotic incident which left one person injured was occasioned by a supremacy battle between Kisii Governor James Ongwae and Dagoretti MP Simba Arati.

