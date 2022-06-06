200 illegal guns, 3,000 ammunitions recovered in Marsabit operation – Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says over 200 illegal guns and 3000 ammunitions have been recovered so far in the ongoing security operation in Marsabit.

Speaking from Marsabit during his visit to assess the situation, Matiangi stated that said the ongoing security operation in will continue until at least 5,000 of the estimated guns in illegal hands in the County are retrieved.

He indicated that although the multi-agency team deployed last month had restored peace in the vast county, the mopping of illegal weapons must be concluded as a long-term security strategy.

Matiangi who was accompanied by the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai and senior security and administration chiefs revealed that just over 200 guns, around 3,000 ammunitions, a grenade and assorted bayonets have been either surrendered or recovered under Operation Rejesha Amani.

“We believe from intelligence and the information we have that there are more guns than the ones that we have collected. We need to recover more guns, we will review this operation when we have around 3000 or so guns because we believe there are still many more guns in the wrong hands,” he said.

The CS said that the government will appeal the decision of the court after allowing the release of a former military officer who is a key suspect in the trafficking of illegal weapons in Marsabit.

“We are going back to court to appeal because we have sufficient evidence to incriminate that individual in activities that he has been doing,” he said.

He further said the curfew that was extended for 30 days last week will be in place until after the August 9, General Election.

He said the extension is intended to facilitate the operation to stabilize a county that has been a theatre of bloody conflicts that have claimed hundreds of lives over the years.

“We will stay on this assignment until this place remains peaceful. We have made assurances that we will not end the operation until after the general elections because we want this place to be peaceful during the campaigns, during the elections and even after the general elections,” he said.