Police Service suspends crackdown on boda boda operators mandated by President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 — The National Police Service (NPS) on Saturday announced the suspension of a countrywide bodaboda crackdown, so as to give room for consultations.

NPS put out a tweet saying the temporary halt will allow various stakeholders in the industry to consult and come up with best ways in addressing the issue.

“Enforcement of compliance of traffic law by public transport motor cycles aka Boda boda crackdown has been stopped. This is to give room to the government to reorganize the sector through a multi sectoral committee working on a framework of implementation,” the Police Service indicated.

However the ban on boda bodas operating within the Nairobi CBD will remain strictly in force.

“All boda bodas operators and riders are advised to comply with all requirements in due course,” NPS said.

This directive comes in the wake of growing concerns that the operation could be used to target innocent motorcycle owners amid concerns rogue police officers were using it as a cash cow.

The crackdown had also taken a toll on the delivery business within Nairobi with several consumers decrying frustrations while seeking delivery services

The government already issued interim demands requiring all boda boda owners and operators to be registered with bodaboda safety association.

On Thursday, Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga warned against blanket condemnation when it comes to taming the boda boda sector following the Forest Road incident where a female motorist was assaulted.

Odinga pointed out that boda boda operators across the country should not bear the burden of the incident when only a few elements involved in the ugly Forest Road incident.

“Let it not be taken that all Bodaboda operators in the country were involved in the incident. When someone makes a mistake, let that person be arrested,” Odinga said.

DP William Ruto also weighed on the matter faulting the government for conducting a nationwide operation against the operators, just because a few rogue elements were contravening the law.