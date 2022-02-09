Transport CAS Chris Obure resigns to join the Kisii gubernatorial race

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Chris Obure has resigned to join politics ahead of the August elections.

In a press briefing attended by Cabinet Secretary James Macharia on Wednesday, Obure resigned hours to the stipulated deadline to join the Kisii gubernatorial race.

“I intend to offer my candidature for governorship position in Kisii County. I wish to thank the president for the opportunity he gave me to serve the nation,” he said.

Obure who has served as the Transport CAS since 2018 revealed that he will be vying for the gubernatorial seat under the Azimio la Umoja ticket.

“The current Kisii governor James Ongwae has already set up systems. All we need is a good manager to make sure resources available have an impact. I believe am the best person to take the County to the next level,” Obure said.

CS Macharia thanked CAS Obure saying he has been instrumental in Transport and Infrastructure docket alluding that he is best suited for the constituents of Kisii County.

“Even the President has complemented Obure because he knows he is instrumental and well able to deliver to Kenyans,” Macharia said.

The Transport and Infrastructure CS who has also lost two CASs to political post maintained that the current transition is not easy.

“We are all intertwined whether it’s National government or county government. Some people will get into elective politics while others will be left to complete the work left behind, “Macharia said.