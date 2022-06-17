Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Obure (pictured) is accused of misappropriating about Sh1.2 billion in procuring VSAT for Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK)/FILE

Kenya

Former Minister Chris Obure acquitted in Sh928mn Anglo-Leasing case

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Former Finance Minister Chris Obure has been acquitted in the Sh928 million Anglo-Leasing case.

Former Transport and Communication Permanent Secretary Sammy Kyungu and ex-Finance secretary Samuel Bundotich were also acquitted in the case in which they were implicated.

The three had been accused of having authorized Sh928m to be used in a postal corporation security project.

Trial Magistrate Ann Mwangi said the prosecution did not provide sufficient evidence to convict them.

She said the trio did not directly benefit from the funds as demonstrated by their defense lawyers by way of evidence.

She stated that in the absence of evidence, the accused stood acquitted.

While speaking outside court, Obure hailed the trial court for considering the evidence by the prosecution and defense lawyers and arriving at a just conclusion.

He said that case had cost him the Kisii gubernatorial seat in 2017 but now that the truth had been established, he is a free man and can do his business as usual.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

DCI opens probe into Sakaja degree certificate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has commenced a probe into the authenticity of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s University...

50 mins ago

Kenya

Lusaka urges lawmakers in next Senate to Prioritise Impeachment Law

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 – Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka has called on lawmakers who will make up the 13th Parliament to prioritize the passage...

19 hours ago

County News

Embu residents raise alarm over garbage pileup

EMBU, Kenya, Jun 16 — Residents of Manyatta Township in Embu County have raised alarm over a pileup of uncollected garbage and pointed an...

19 hours ago

Kenya

10 Police Recruits who forged academic credentials arrested in Kiganjo

Nairobi, Kenya, June 16 – Ten Police recruits accused of using fake academic documents to be enlisted as Constables in the National Police Service...

19 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kuria, Kabogo to lodge a complaint with Kenya Kwanza chiefs over Kiambu heckling

Kuria challenged coalition parties to live to the letter and spirit of the coalition's rallying call and desist from actions which are "tantamount to...

20 hours ago

County News

Don’t burn down schools, we’re ready to listen: Eastern RC to students

The RC appealed to students to avoid the vice because the school infrastructure will be used by future generations including their young brothers and...

20 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Agitation over leaders qualifications posing security risks – Matiangi

Nairobi, Kenya, June 16 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has expressed concerns that protracted disputes around the eligibility of aspirants to vie for...

22 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta urges deployment of regional force in DRC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for the deployment of a regional force to restore security in the Democratic Republic...

22 hours ago