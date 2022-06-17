Former Minister Chris Obure acquitted in Sh928mn Anglo-Leasing case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Former Finance Minister Chris Obure has been acquitted in the Sh928 million Anglo-Leasing case.

Former Transport and Communication Permanent Secretary Sammy Kyungu and ex-Finance secretary Samuel Bundotich were also acquitted in the case in which they were implicated.

The three had been accused of having authorized Sh928m to be used in a postal corporation security project.

Trial Magistrate Ann Mwangi said the prosecution did not provide sufficient evidence to convict them.

She said the trio did not directly benefit from the funds as demonstrated by their defense lawyers by way of evidence.

She stated that in the absence of evidence, the accused stood acquitted.

While speaking outside court, Obure hailed the trial court for considering the evidence by the prosecution and defense lawyers and arriving at a just conclusion.

He said that case had cost him the Kisii gubernatorial seat in 2017 but now that the truth had been established, he is a free man and can do his business as usual.