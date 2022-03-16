84-year-old Ongeri to vie for Kisii gubernatorial seat on DAP-K after ditching ODM

Nairobi, Kenya Mar 16 – Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri was on Wednesday formally received by the Democratic Action Party following his defection from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party.

Ongeri who is vying for the Kisii gubernatorial seat in the August poll was welcomed to the outfit by party officials led by Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

“I am appealing to all members of the Kisii Community to see me as a man of peace who would bring Kenyans together. To see me as a man who wants to participate in the overall unity of this nation,” he said.

The seasoned politician while underscoring the importance of peace pleaded with the Kisii electorate to support his bid.

“I believe we must seek peace and pursue because this is also biblical and therefore we are going to work together as a nation of Kenya and not as small pieces of Kenyans. We shall be able to embrace peace as our vanguard,” he said.

The 84-year-old and the first term Senator has been a member of the Raila Odinga-led outfit since 2017 with his defection interpreted to mean that he was not confident that he would have been given the party ticket to be its gubernatorial aspirant.

Dagoretti MP Simba Arati who is also eyeing for the Kisii gubernatorial seat and is an ODM member is reported to be the party’s favorite in the race with Ongeri’s exit simplifying the nomination arithmetic.

Ongeri’s new political home is aflliated to the Azimio La Umoja Coalition Political Party whose presidential flag bearer is Odinga.

The Kisii gubernatorial seat has attracted five candidates who are keen to succeed the incumbent Governor James Ongwae who is serving his second and final term in office.

Others are former Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Chris Obure who is eyeing the Jubilee Party ticket, former South Mugirango MP Omingo Magara is also eyeing the seat on the Jubilee party ticket.

Nyaribari Masaba MP Ezekiel Machogu is seeking the position on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi who had previously expressed interest for the gubernatorial seat dropped his bid and shifted his focus to the Kisii senatorial.

He recently decamped from the Azimio La Umoja to UDA.