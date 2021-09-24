Obure has a case to answer in the Anglo-Leasing saga: court

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – Transport Chief Administrative Secretary Chris Obure will be required to answer to charges of misappropriation of public funds totaling a billion shillings in the Anglo-Leasing graft scandal which came to light in early 2000.

Trial Magistrate Anne Mwangi established a prima facie case against Obure in a ruling rendered on Friday.

“After evaluating the evidence on record, I find that the state has established a prima facie case against all the accused persons in the case,” the magistrate sitting in Nairobi ruled.

Obure is accused of misappropriating about Sh928 million in procuring VSAT for Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK).

Lawyer Gibson Kimani, who represented the Chief Administrative Secretary, sought more time to consult his client on how to proceed on the matter.

The court, however, said the matter will proceed for a pre-trial on October 8.

Obure was charged in March 2015 alongside former Postmaster-General Francis Chahonyo, former Transport PS Sammy Kyungu, and EX-Finance Secretary Samuel Bundotich.

Charges faced by the suspects include abuse of office and breach of trust.

Detectives on the matter told the court they had interviewed several persons of interest including former internal security minister Chris Murungaru and his then Principal Secretary David Mwangi.

Others interviewed were former Finance Minister David Mwiraria and David Onyonka who was responsible for debt management.

Former Attorney General Amos Wako and his deputy Dorcas Achapa were also interviewed.

At the Central Bank of Kenya, detectives questioned former Deputy Governor Jacinta Mwatela and John Pichela who is said to have cleared the payments.