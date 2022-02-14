Media mogul SK Macharia launches Wanga’s Homa Bay gubernatorial campaign

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 — Multibillion media owner SK Macharia has thrown his weight behind Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga’s quest to succeed Cyprian Awiti as the county’s Governor.

The media mogul who has declared his backing for ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid under the Azimio la Umoja Movement graced Wanga’s gubernatorial campaign launch on Sunday amid indications Awiti would the County Secretary Isaiah Ogwe for the top seat.

Wanga is the sole woman aspirant in the gubernatorial race slated for August 9 that has attracted eleven candidates.

The apparent endorsement of Wanga’s bid is likely to trigger a fight within ODM even as it remain unclear whether Wanga will contest of Azimio, the coalition party ticket, or ODM — a constituent party and founder member of the movement.

Several high-ranking officials from the county including Governor Awiti and Senator Moses Kagwang were conspicuously missing at Wanga’s launch.

Wanga promised to reform healthcare and ensure the actualization of universal healthcare.

“My goal is to renovate and expand the Homa Bay teaching and Referral Hospital to meet the level five requirements. I will create an efficient healthcare infrastructure build on Universal Healthcare Coverage that will make the residents of this county enjoy the benefits of Baba Care which is Raila Odnga’s pillar on health,” she said.

Wanga also vowed to lead the fight against graft in Homa Bay.

“I want to make Homa Bay part of the National grand coalition against corruption. My government will not tolerate corruption because it rips our people of the development that they should get,” she stated.

Odinga, who is on a private visit in India, did not attend the launch.