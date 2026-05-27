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Wanga Rallies ODM Supporters Ahead of Major Kisumu Meeting

Wanga spoke after meeting ODM officials from Kisumu Central as part of ongoing mobilisation efforts ahead of the highly anticipated rally.

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KISUMU, Kenya May 27 – Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has called on supporters of Orange Democratic Movement to turn out in large numbers for the party’s upcoming rally scheduled for May 31 at Kirembe Grounds in Kisumu West, describing the gathering as a defining political moment for both ODM and the country.

Wanga spoke on Wednesday after meeting ODM officials from Kisumu Central as part of ongoing mobilisation efforts ahead of the highly anticipated rally expected to bring together senior party leaders from across the country.

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Addressing party officials at the ODM regional offices in Kisumu, the ODM National Chairperson said preparations for the event were progressing well and confirmed that top party leadership would attend the meeting.

“We paid a courtesy call to our office as a party here to continue preparations for our rally which will be held at Kirembe Grounds on Sunday,” said Wanga.

She described the Kisumu gathering as one of ODM’s key political events in the region.

“The Kisumu rally is a major ODM rally that will be attended by all national leaders,” she added.

Wanga, who was accompanied by local leaders and Members of County Assembly, announced that the party’s regional organising committee and Kisumu leadership would hold a media briefing on Thursday to outline the agenda and objectives of the rally.

“Tomorrow we will have a briefing with the media together with the regional organizing committee and Kisumu leadership to fully brief you on what we intend to achieve on Sunday,” she stated.

Also present during the meeting was Joshua Oron, who urged ODM supporters and residents to attend the rally in large numbers.

“We are here today at the regional ODM office just to pay a courtesy call but also to prepare our people for the 31st,” said Oron.

The legislator described the rally as a crucial event for the future direction of the party and Kenya’s broader political landscape.

“We are encouraging all our people to turn up in large numbers because it is a defining moment for our party. It is a deciding moment for our party leadership and a defining moment for Kenya,” he said.

Although ODM leaders did not disclose the full agenda of the rally, they hinted that the gathering would address key political and organisational matters affecting both the party and the country.

The May 31 event is expected to attract thousands of ODM supporters from Kisumu County and neighboring regions, with security and logistical preparations already underway.

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