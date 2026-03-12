Connect with us

Homa Bay becomes the latest county to operationalize the committees, joining 13 others that have already implemented the framework, including Baringo County, Embu County, Kilifi County, and Kwale County/EACC

NATIONAL NEWS

Homa Bay County establishes EACC-backed corruption prevention committees

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has partnered with the government of Homa Bay County to establish Corruption Prevention Committees aimed at strengthening accountability and promoting ethical governance in county institutions.

The agency said Wednesday that the initiative seeks to institutionalize systems capable of detecting and preventing corruption within county operations while improving transparency in the management of public resources.

Homa Bay becomes the latest county to operationalize the committees, joining 13 others that have already implemented the framework, including Baringo County, Embu County, Kilifi County, and Kwale County.

Speaking during the launch at the county headquarters, EACC Commissioner Cecilia Mutuku said the committees would help integrate corruption prevention strategies into the everyday operations of county departments.

Mutuku urged local leadership to ensure the full establishment and effective functioning of the County Apex Corruption Prevention Committee.

“A firm commitment to combating corruption will enhance public trust, accountability, and sustainable development for the people of Homa Bay County,” she said.

Gladys Wanga said the county administration was committed to strengthening governance structures to safeguard public resources.

She noted that the committees would play a key role in reinforcing transparency and accountability in the management of county finances and projects, ultimately improving service delivery for residents.

The initiative is being implemented with support from Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) under its Good Governance Programme.

GIZ Good Governance Team Leader Judith Oduma said the organization would continue working with EACC and county governments to operationalize the committees and strengthen public sector integrity systems.

EACC said it remains committed to supporting county governments in building strong ethics frameworks and implementing preventive measures capable of detecting and addressing corruption more effectively across devolved units.

