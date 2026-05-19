Kisumu West MP Roza Buyu Blasts Orengo Over Remarks Against Gladys Wanga

KISUMU, Kenya May 19 – Kisumu West MP Roza Buyu has sharply criticized James Orengo over what she termed as insulting remarks directed at ODM national chairperson and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga.

Speaking on Tuesday following Orengo’s political tour of Homa Bay County on Monday, Buyu condemned the governor’s remarks, saying they demean women leaders and undermine the progress women have made in Kenya’s political space over the years.

Orengo, who has recently been associated with the Linda Mwananchi faction within the ODM party, reportedly launched a scathing attack against Wanga during the tour, drawing criticism from women leaders allied to the Orange party.

Buyu said it was unfortunate that a veteran politician of Orengo’s stature could make remarks that appear to belittle a fellow elected leader.

“Governor Orengo is a seasoned politician who should know better than to demean women leaders in public,” said Buyu.

“Such statements are reckless and unacceptable in modern leadership.”

The legislator defended Wanga’s leadership record, noting that both governors were elected by the people and deserved equal respect regardless of gender.

“Governor Gladys Wanga was elected just like Governor Orengo. He has no reason whatsoever to look down upon her because she is a woman,” she said.

Buyu further argued that, based on development records and public opinion, Wanga had outperformed her Siaya counterpart.

“According to opinion polls and the development record on the ground, Governor Wanga has done much better in serving her people,” Buyu stated.

The MP, who is also a member of the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA), termed Orengo’s remarks as demeaning not only to Wanga but to all women serving in leadership positions across the country.

“As women leaders and members of KEWOPA, we will not allow men to erase the gains women have fought for over the years,” she said.

“Kenya cannot be taken back to the dark days when women had no voice in politics.”

She warned that women leaders across the country were closely monitoring the situation and would not remain silent in the face of what she described as political intimidation targeting women.

Buyu also accused Orengo of pursuing selfish political interests in his alleged bid to wrestle ODM leadership in the Nyanza region from Oburu Oginga.

“This is about selfish political interests and supremacy battles within ODM,” Buyu claimed.

“But women leaders will not be intimidated or silenced.”

The lawmaker maintained that the remarks directed at Wanga were disrespectful and unacceptable, warning that Orengo should expect resistance from women leaders across the country.

“Women in this country are united, and they will not tolerate leaders who disrespect them simply because they are women,” she added.