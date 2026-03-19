Wanga, Junet dismiss Orengo-led ‘People’s NDC’ as inconsequential for lacking legal basis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) on Thursday dismissed plans for a parallel ‘People’s National Delegates Convention’, insisting that the only legitimate party convention will take place at Jamhuri Grounds in Nairobi.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed said individuals opposing the official convention on March 27 were attempting to destabilize the party but would not succeed.

“The people opposing ODM out there are individuals who have destroyed other parties before. Some destroyed FORD–Kenya after Jaramogi Oginga Odinga died, others destroyed Amani National Congress, and we accommodated them in our party,” Junet said during a press briefing by the Linda Ground faction of ODM enjoying dorminance over party organs.

“This party was left to us by Baba. Nobody will be allowed to destroy it. If anyone has an issue, they should come to the NDC and face us there,” he remarked refferring to the Special NDC.

Junet added that the party would conduct its affairs strictly in accordance with the party constitution, warning that activities outside the legal framework would be addressed.

Gladys Wanga, Governor of Homa Bay County and ODM National Chairperson, also rejected claims of multiple conventions.

“There will only be one National Delegates Convention of the ODM party on March 27 at Jamhuri Grounds,” Wanga said.

“ODM is an institution that has existed for 21 years, and there is a clear constitutional process on how to convene an NDC.”

Delegates list

According to Wanga, attendance is determined by party structures rather than invitations.

“Delegates are clearly defined in the Constitution. Senators, MPs, and other party officials are automatic delegates and do not require special invitations. Anyone claiming to have delegates from 35 counties must explain who those delegates are. If you gather people from the village, you cannot call them delegates,” she said.

Busia Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo said preparations for the convention were in “top gear,” adding that the party issued formal notice for the Special Delegates Convention on March 6, in compliance with the law and party constitution.

“The venue for this event will be Jamhuri Grounds off Ngong Road in Nairobi. Delegates have been duly informed of the meeting and its agenda,” she said, inviting party members to attend.

The statements came a day after a rival ODM faction led by James Orengo, governor of Siaya County, announced plans to hold a parallel “People’s NDC” on the same day.

Orengo said the alternative convention by the Linda Mwananchi group would provide a platform for party members he claimed had been excluded from the official meeting.

“We are fighting for the soul and legacy of the party called ODM and to protect the legacy of Raila Odinga,” Orengo told reporters.

The Orengo-led faction plans a series of political engagements, including a prayer meeting and public rally in Narok County on March 22 and another gathering in Mombasa on March 29.

The rival camps have traded accusations over the legitimacy of delegates and leadership structures, highlighting growing divisions within the opposition party ahead of Kenya’s 2027 general elections.

Members aligned with Orengo have also criticized the government of President William Ruto, accusing it of overreach and mismanagement, including in the sugar industry in western Kenya.