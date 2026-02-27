Wanga denies role in Magwanga’s resignation, promises replacement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 — Gladys Wanga has accepted the resignation of Homa Bay Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga, declaring the position vacant with immediate effect.

In a statement issued Friday by the Office of the Governor, Wanga confirmed receiving a resignation letter dated February 26, 2026, and announced that she had accepted it in accordance with Article 181(1) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, and Section 32C(b) of the County Governments Act, 2012.

“I hereby declare the Office of the Deputy Governor, Homa Bay County, vacant with effect from February 26, 2026,” Wanga said.

While Magwanga cited “persistent and irreconcilable differences” in his resignation letter, Wanga attributed the breakdown in their working relationship to what she described as his sustained focus on future political ambitions.

“It is imperative for the public to understand that a sustained preoccupation with future political ambitions increasingly compromised the collective focus required in the Office of the Deputy Governor,” she stated.

“The people of Homa Bay are entitled to full-time, undivided service from their executive leadership.”

Kasipul fallout

Wanga further pointed to Magwanga’s political history, noting that before the 2022 General Election, he had been a gubernatorial aspirant before accepting the running mate position at the request of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in the interest of party unity.

She also referenced the November 27, 2025, Kasipul parliamentary by-election, where Magwanga openly opposed the ODM candidate.

According to Wanga, it is “a matter of public record” that the former deputy governor campaigned against the party’s nominee, raising concerns about unity of purpose within the county leadership.

Magwanga backed independent candidate Philip Aroko, despite Wanga leading campaigns for ODM candidate Boyd Were — a move that exposed cracks within the county’s top leadership.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Magwanga painted a different picture of the fallout, claiming he had been frustrated and sidelined by the county leadership.

He alleged that he had been locked out of his office since December 2025 and that his official vehicles had been repossessed, rendering the Office of the Deputy Governor inoperative.

“After deep reflection and consultations with leaders, as well as supporters and my family, I have resolved to resign from the office of the Deputy Governor with immediate effect,” Magwanga said.

He maintained that the working environment had become untenable, leaving him without the essential support needed to discharge his constitutional mandate.

Despite the political turbulence, Wanga assured residents that county operations would continue uninterrupted.

“Under my leadership, the County Government continues to uphold accountability, expand development across all wards, and maintain institutional stability,” she said.

“Service delivery remains uninterrupted, and the vacancy in the Office of the Deputy Governor will be addressed in accordance with the law.”