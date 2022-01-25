Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Interior CS Fred Matiangi/FILE

Kenya

Security agencies heighten vigilance to arrest emerging terror threats

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — Kenya has enhanced security along its borders in the wake of increased terrorism threats and instability in the region.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said Monday that the government had upscaled security in some parts of the country to manage the current situation.

“These challenges we have in the region are not only affecting us, they are affecting us and also our policing in the region,” Matiang’i said.

He was making reference to the war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region pitting the Tigray Peoples’ Liberation Front (TPLF) against the central government and the anti-coup protests in Sudan.

Matiangi added that he held talks with the Ugandan Defence minister to discuss the challenges of terrorism and ways to address it.

The Interior CS called on Kenyans to exercise caution and work with security agencies to ensure peace in the region.

“When we tell our people that this is not the time to drop the guard, we mean it. Terror takes different forms as we go by. We are working very hard including heightened deployment on the border with Somalia and increased security activities we are having all the way from Lamu to Takaba in Mandera,” he added.

He called on Kenyans to beware of their surroundings saying terrorism can only be defeated through a collective responsibility.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Matiang’i further thanked patriotic Kenyans for coming forward and offering crucial information to the security agencies a move he says has played a part in disrupting the terror activities.

Kenya has suffered a brunt of attacks from the Al-Shabaab militants who have staged a series of raids in the Northern and Coastal region because of the vast border with Somalia.

The Al-Qaeda-linked Jihadist group has continued to target Kenya since it launched a military offensive against them in 2011 in an exercise dubbed “operation Linda Nchi”.

In a recent attack, at least eight construction vehicles and equipment belonging to a Chinese Construction Company were set ablaze by suspected al-Shabab militants in Lamu on Sunday.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said the trucks were part of a fleet of vehicles owned by the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC),  involved in the construction of the access road for the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor project.

On January 7, four police officers were ambushed and killed following another attack in Lamu.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Govt to deploy DCI agents in rallies to monitor crime: Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 — Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i has said security agencies will step up security presence in some parts of the...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya, US govt call for speedy resolution of Ethiopian conflict

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Kenya and the United States of America have agreed to continue engaging the conflicting parties in Ethiopia with the...

23 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Matiangi says rapid results drive on to get eligible persons IDs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has said the National Registration Bureau is undertaking a “robust program” geared at generating...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Did you feel Mudavadi’s earthquake

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – Musalia Mudavadi’s ‘earthquake’ has jolted the political scene with a possible disruption of the August election matrix, but there...

1 day ago

Africa

Kenya to open more missions abroad, CS Omamo says

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 22-Kenya established three new diplomatic missions during the COVID-19 period, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo...

3 days ago

Africa

Experts urge revamped policy framework to support counterterrorism efforts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Security experts and stakeholders have urged Eastern African countries to work together to combat escalating cases of violent extremism...

4 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

MC Jessy joins UDA, to seek South Imenti parliamentary seat

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 19  – MC Jessy has joined the Hustler movement. MC Jessy, whose real name is Jasper Muthomi said he intends to vie...

6 days ago

Top stories

Why Glovo was ranked best employer in Kenya’s platform economy

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – Glovo, one of the world’s leading multi-category delivery players, has been ranked top in the gig workspace in Kenya,...

7 days ago