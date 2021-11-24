Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko filed a petiton for the removal of Justice Chitembwe on November 24, 2021.

Top stories

Sonko petitions JSC for removal of Justice Chitembwe after week of drama

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has now petitioned the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to initiate the removal of Justice Said Juma Chitembwe, after a week of drama in which he unleased videos adversely implicating the judge to corruption.

“I have just filed my official JSC complaint for [the] removal of Chitembwe” Sonko told Capital FM News.

Developing story….

Sonko filed the petition 2 days after the JSC gave Chitembwe two weeks to respond to petitions already filed for his removal.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, who chairs the commission, wrote to the judge on Monday, asking him to file his responses within 14 days.

“Upon deliberations, the JSC has resolved that the petitions be served upon the honourable judge for his response within 14 days of service,” CJ Koome said in the letter to Justice Chitembwe.

Thereafter, she said, the petition and the judges’ response will be considered by a panel that has been set up by the commission.

Chitembwe has been at the centre of a storm in the Judiciary after petitions were filed questioning his integrity after viral videos on social media.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The video leaks posted on social media by Sonko have raised serious integrity questions on Justice Chitembwe who has since downplayed them insisting that they have been edited and manipulated to malign his name.

“I am just an individual and I was not born in the Judiciary. I am Muslim and if your risk is finished you will go. I believe in God, I am not insisting that I have to remain in the Judiciary but I will not be pushed to step aside because of false allegations,” he said during an interview on KTN News on Wednesday.

Justice Chitembwe who was vetted for the position of Chief Justice in April 2021 has accused Sonko of pursuing a personal vendetta against him. The recent videos were posted by Sonko.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Justice Chitembwe given 14 days to respond to JSC petitions

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22- High Court Judge Justice Said Juma Chitembwe now has two weeks to respond to petitions filed against him at the...

2 days ago

Kenya

Uhuru says judges too must be held accountable in graft war

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18-President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged the Judiciary to be ready to be held accountable, particularly in the war against corruption involving...

6 days ago

Top stories

JSC to investigate Justice Chitembwe’s conduct after viral videos

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – Chief Justice Martha Koome says the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is looking into the complaints raised against Justice Said...

6 days ago

County News

Anne Kananu to be sworn in as Nairobi Governor Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – Ann Kananu will be sworn in on Tuesday as Nairobi Governor. A Gazette Notice issued on Monday shows that...

November 15, 2021

County News

Sonko loses bid to stop swearing in of Kananu as Nairobi Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 8 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has lost a bid seeking to stop the swearing in of Deputy Governor Anne...

November 8, 2021

Top stories

Supreme Court stops swearing in of Anne Kananu as Nairobi Governor pending Sonko case

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 -Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has secured orders from the Supreme Court barring the swearing in of acting Governor Anne...

October 25, 2021

County News

Sonko loses bid for reinstatement as Governor at appellate court

Nairobi Kenya, Oct 22 –Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko suffered yet another blow on Friday after the appellate court in Nairobi dismissed his appeal...

October 22, 2021

Kenya

Justice Chitembwe says DCI raid on Muchelule’s chamber was stage-managed

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 8 – High Court Justice Said Chitembwe has alleged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations stage-managed the recovery of 50,000 US Dollars...

September 8, 2021