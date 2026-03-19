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JSC said commission said 50 candidates had been shortlisted and would be interviewed to fill 10 vacancies on the specialised court/FILE

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JSC to begin interviews for Environment and Land Court judges on March 24

JSC said commission said 50 candidates had been shortlisted and would be interviewed to fill 10 vacancies on the specialised court.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will begin interviews on March 24 for candidates shortlisted for appointment as judges of the Environment and Land Court (ELC), in a recruitment drive aimed at strengthening the administration of justice.

In a statement issued Thursday, the commission said 50 candidates had been shortlisted and would be interviewed to fill 10 vacancies on the specialised court.

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“The Judicial Service Commission will on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, commence interviews for the position of Judge of the Environment and Land Court,” the JSC said.

The commission noted that the exercise is part of ongoing efforts to enhance judicial capacity and improve the efficiency of dispute resolution, particularly in land and environmental matters, which remain among the most litigated issues in Kenya.

To bolster transparency and public participation, the JSC said it has prepared an information booklet detailing the recruitment process, selection criteria, and profiles of all shortlisted candidates.

The Environment and Land Court is a superior court established under Article 162(2) of the Constitution to hear and determine disputes relating to the environment, land use, occupation, and ownership.

Its mandate is further anchored in the Environment and Land Court Act, which outlines its jurisdiction over a wide range of matters, including land administration, environmental protection, and disputes over title and use of land.

The court has nationwide jurisdiction and handles both original and appellate cases involving public, private, and community land, as well as contractual instruments that confer enforceable interests in land.

It also hears appeals from subordinate courts and key tribunals such as the National Land Commission, the Business Premises Rent Tribunal, the Rent Restriction Tribunal, the National Environment Tribunal, and the Cooperative Tribunal where disputes touch on land-related issues.

Additionally, the court exercises supervisory jurisdiction over subordinate courts and tribunals in line with Article 165(6) of the Constitution.

The recruitment comes at a time when the judiciary is under pressure to reduce case backlogs and expedite the resolution of land disputes, which have long been a source of legal and social tension across the country.

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