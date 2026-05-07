Warsame sworn in as Supreme Court judge at State House Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Justice Mohamed Abdulahi Warsame has taken oath as a Judge of the Supreme Court at State House Nairobi following his nomination by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and appointment by President William Ruto.

Justice Warsame was sowrn into office on Thursday.

His appointment fills the vacancy left by the death of Supreme Court Judge Mohammed Kadhar Ibrahim in December 2025, restoring the court to its full constitutional complement.

The JSC nominated Justice Warsame on April 29 following a competitive recruitment process that featured public interviews conducted at the Milimani Law Courts and broadcast live to the public.

Swearing-in of Supreme Court Judge and Conferment of Senior Counsels, State House https://t.co/KtsgPHSGRq — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) May 7, 2026

The interviews attracted several senior legal figures, including Court of Appeal Judge Katwa Kigen, former Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Chairperson Anne Makori, High Court Judge Joseph Sergon and Court of Appeal Judge Francis Tuiyott.

According to JSC Chairperson and Chief Justice Martha Koome, the Commission received six applications and shortlisted five candidates before settling on Justice Warsame after extensive background checks and consultations with stakeholders across the legal sector, civil society, academia, faith-based organisations and the public.

Koome said the Commission found that Justice Warsame met the constitutional threshold for appointment to the Supreme Court, citing his professional competence, integrity and commitment to the rule of law.

“The nominee’s depth of legal knowledge and breadth of life experience make him well suited to contribute meaningfully to the development of Kenya’s jurisprudence at the highest level,” she said at the time.

A seasoned jurist, Justice Warsame has served at the Court of Appeal since 2012, handling major constitutional and appellate matters.

The JSC had indicated that the successful candidate would serve until the mandatory retirement age of 70, with the option of early retirement at 65.

According to the commission, the position carries a gross monthly salary of between Ksh956,192 and Ksh1,268,996, exclusive of benefits, as determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

His elevation comes amid broader reforms within the Judiciary, with the JSC announcing plans to appoint 52 judges across superior courts this year in a bid to reduce case backlog, improve efficiency and expand access to justice.