Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Justice Warsame was sowrn into office on Thursday/Screengrab

NATIONAL NEWS

Warsame sworn in as Supreme Court judge at State House Nairobi

Justice Warsame takes oath of office following competitive JSC process that saw five candidates interviewed for Supreme Court vacancy left by late Justice Mohammed Kadhar Ibrahim

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Justice Mohamed Abdulahi Warsame has taken oath as a Judge of the Supreme Court at State House Nairobi following his nomination by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and appointment by President William Ruto.

Justice Warsame was sowrn into office on Thursday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

His appointment fills the vacancy left by the death of Supreme Court Judge Mohammed Kadhar Ibrahim in December 2025, restoring the court to its full constitutional complement.

The JSC nominated Justice Warsame on April 29 following a competitive recruitment process that featured public interviews conducted at the Milimani Law Courts and broadcast live to the public.

The interviews attracted several senior legal figures, including Court of Appeal Judge Katwa Kigen, former Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Chairperson Anne Makori, High Court Judge Joseph Sergon and Court of Appeal Judge Francis Tuiyott.

According to JSC Chairperson and Chief Justice Martha Koome, the Commission received six applications and shortlisted five candidates before settling on Justice Warsame after extensive background checks and consultations with stakeholders across the legal sector, civil society, academia, faith-based organisations and the public.

Koome said the Commission found that Justice Warsame met the constitutional threshold for appointment to the Supreme Court, citing his professional competence, integrity and commitment to the rule of law.

“The nominee’s depth of legal knowledge and breadth of life experience make him well suited to contribute meaningfully to the development of Kenya’s jurisprudence at the highest level,” she said at the time.

A seasoned jurist, Justice Warsame has served at the Court of Appeal since 2012, handling major constitutional and appellate matters.

The JSC had indicated that the successful candidate would serve until the mandatory retirement age of 70, with the option of early retirement at 65.

According to the commission, the position carries a gross monthly salary of between Ksh956,192 and Ksh1,268,996, exclusive of benefits, as determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

His elevation comes amid broader reforms within the Judiciary, with the JSC announcing plans to appoint 52 judges across superior courts this year in a bid to reduce case backlog, improve efficiency and expand access to justice.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto Appoints Justice Mohamed Warsame to Supreme Court After Parliamentary Approval

Justice Warsame now awaits formal swearing-in to officially assume office as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

16 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto Welcomes New Ambassadors, Urges Stronger Kenya Ties

President Ruto welcomed the envoys and encouraged them to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations between Kenya and their respective countries.

18 hours ago

EAC

Maraga, Odhiambo slam Suluhu remarks on Gen Z activism crackdown

Maraga and Odhiambo criticise President Samia Suluhu’s remarks on curbing Gen Z activism, warning of threats to democracy and civil liberties.

1 day ago

Top stories

Tanzania MPs Pray for Ruto’s 2027 Re-Election in Rare Parliamentary Gesture

Tanzanian lawmakers on Tuesday offered prayers for President William Ruto’s re-election in 2027, in a show of political goodwill

2 days ago

Kenya

Senate Debates withdrawal of ex-President Uhuru’s Benefits

The motion comes just days after Uhuru in a phone address to Jubilee delegates in Narok accused President William Ruto of trying to silence...

2 days ago

EAC

Suluhu calls for Kenya–Tanzania cooperation to tackle ‘disruptive activism’ during Ruto visit

“We were discussing how to deal with these ill-mannered children of ours who call themselves Gen Z… going everywhere claiming to fight for democracy,...

2 days ago

Top stories

President Ruto Explains Tanga Refinery Plan After Suluhu Says She Was Not Informed

Responding to the concerns, Ruto said discussions around establishing a refinery in Tanga stem from ongoing regional consultations on how to leverage natural resources...

2 days ago

Kenya

Muturi Slams Ruto Allies Over Attacks on Uhuru

Muturi argued that the criticism goes beyond political disagreement, framing it instead as a deliberate attempt to silence the former Head of State.

3 days ago