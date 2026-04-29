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Judiciary to publish judges’ performance data from July 2026 in accountability drive

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NAIROBI, Kenya, April 29 — The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced that it will begin publishing individual performance data for judges and judicial officers from July 1, 2026, in a move aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability within Kenya’s Judiciary.

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Chief Justice Martha Koome said the new framework will provide structured and transparent reporting on judicial performance while safeguarding judicial independence and institutional integrity.

“To this end, the Judicial Service Commission has resolved that effective 1st July 2026 the Judiciary shall commence the publication of individual performance data for Judges and Judicial officers in a structured and transparent framework that safeguards judicial independence and institutional integrity,” Koome said in a statement issued Wednesday.

She said the initiative is designed to strengthen public confidence in the Judiciary by ensuring accountability in the delivery of justice, noting that Kenyans are the ultimate consumers and financiers of judicial services.

The announcement comes as the JSC concluded the recruitment process for a judge of the Supreme Court, nominating Mohamed Abdulahi Warsame to fill a vacancy left by the late Mohammed Kadhar Ibrahim.

Koome said the nomination followed a competitive and transparent process that included public interviews held at the Milimani Law Courts and extensive stakeholder engagement, as well as background checks conducted in collaboration with constitutional bodies and security agencies.

“The Commission is fully satisfied that Hon. Justice Warsame demonstrated the qualities that the Constitution demands of a Judge of the Supreme Court, professional competence, unimpeachable integrity, fairness, sound judgment, and a genuine commitment to the rule of law and public service,” she said.

The nomination has been forwarded to the President for formal appointment in line with Article 166(1)(a) of the Constitution.

Koome noted that the Judiciary has undergone a significant expansion in 2026, with 52 judges appointed across superior courts, including 15 to the Court of Appeal, 24 to the High Court, and 13 to the Environment and Land Court, marking the largest such increase in recent years.

She said the expansion must translate into improved service delivery, including faster case resolution and reduced backlog.

“Performance measurement of Judges and Judicial Officers is a critical accountability mechanism,” Koome said, adding that the new reporting framework will ensure productivity is tracked in a manner that reinforces public trust without compromising judicial independence.

The JSC reiterated its commitment to promoting an independent, accountable, efficient, and transparent Judiciary in line with its constitutional mandate.

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