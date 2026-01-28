JSC urged to bar Isaac Ruto from Supreme Court judge recruitment over UDA ties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 — Former Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Vice Chair and Commissioner Macharia Njeru has urged the JSC to exclude Vice Chair Isaac Ruto from participating in the ongoing Supreme Court judge recruitment process, citing Ruto’s active involvement in United Democratic Alliance (UDA) politics.

In a letter addressed to Chief Justice Martha Koome, who also serves as JSC Chairperson, Njeru expressed concern over Ruto’s open participation in political activities, including attendance at UDA meetings, such as the National Governing Council session at State House.

“From images and texts published in the media, Hon. Isaac Ruto has been sighted attending UDA party meetings,” Njeru wrote.

“It is unprecedented for a JSC Commissioner to openly associate with or actively engage in politics while in office.”

Njeru, who served on the JSC from 2019 to 2024, emphasized that past policies excluded judicial candidates involved in partisan politics to safeguard the Judiciary from political influence.

He called on Ruto to recuse himself from the remaining interviews and resign from the Commission for the greater good of the JSC and the Judiciary.

The request comes as the JSC continues the process of filling a Supreme Court vacancy following the death of Justice Mohammed Ibrahim on December 17, 2025.

The vacancy leaves the country’s highest court with six judges, just above the constitutional minimum of five, raising concerns about potential challenges during presidential election petitions.

The Supreme Court, established under the 2010 Constitution, has played a pivotal role in shaping Kenya’s legal and political landscape with key decisions including upholding the 2013 presidential election results, annuling the 2017 presidential election, striking down the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in 2022, and affirming inheritance rights for children born out of wedlock to Muslim fathers in June 2025.

The current recruitment process, launched on January 14, 2026, invites qualified applicants with at least 15 years of experience as judicial officers, legal practitioners, or distinguished academics to apply through the Commission’s online portal.

Applicants must meet Chapter Six requirements on leadership and integrity and will serve until retirement at 70, with an option for early retirement at 65.