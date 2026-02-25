Connect with us

Four Appeal Court Judges Among Six Applicants for Supreme Court Seat

The race has drawn four serving judges of the Court of Appeal of Kenya Justices Joseph Kiplagat Sergon, Warsame Abdulahi Mohammed, Joseph Kipchumba Kigen Katwa and Francis Kipruto Tuiyott setting up a high-profile contest among some of the country's most experienced appellate jurists.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Feb 25-The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will hold a stakeholder engagement forum on March 23, 2026 as it moves to shortlist candidates for the position of judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya.

In a notice issued on February 25, the Commission said it received six applications by the February 17 deadline, following its January 27 advertisement of one vacancy at the apex court.

The race has drawn four serving judges of the Court of Appeal of Kenya ;Justices Joseph Kiplagat Sergon, Warsame Abdulahi Mohammed, Joseph Kipchumba Kigen Katwa and Francis Kipruto Tuiyott setting up a high-profile contest some of the country’s most experienced appellate jurists.

Also in the running are Former IPOA Board Chair Anne Waceke Kiratu Makori, EBS, and advocate Lilian Wanjiku Wachira.

The JSC said the March 23 forum will allow stakeholders to submit views before the Commission undertakes the shortlisting process. Interview dates for candidates who make the cut will be announced thereafter, with the venue of the stakeholder meeting to be communicated in due course.

The vacancy at the Supreme Court comes at a pivotal moment for the Judiciary, with the apex court continuing to shape constitutional interpretation, electoral jurisprudence and governance disputes.

Under the Constitution, a Supreme Court judge must have at least 15 years’ experience as a superior court judge or as a distinguished legal practitioner, academic or relevant legal professional.

The Commission is constitutionally mandated to conduct a transparent and competitive recruitment process, including public participation and interviews, before forwarding the name of the successful nominee for formal appointment by President William Ruto.

