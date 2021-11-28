David Omwoyo gets second 5-year-term as MCK CEO

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 28 – David Omwoyo has been given a second five-year term as the Chief Executive Officer of the Media Council of Kenya (MCK).

The announcement was made Sunday by MCK board Chairman Maina Muiruri.

“The renewal of the CEO’s term that was to end in July 2022 comes after a performance evaluation by the MCK board supervised by the State Corporations Advisory Committee,” Muiruri said.

He said Omwoyo scored “an impressive 96 per cent in evaluation” up from the 70 per cent set by the State Corporations target.

“The board is exceptionally impressed by the performance of the CEO in the last four years and his thinking around strategic interventions in media regulation in a changing environment,” he said.

The Media Council of Kenya is an independent national institution established by the Media Council Act, No. 20 of 2013 for purposes of setting of media standards and ensuring compliance with those standards as set out in Article 34(5) of the Constitution and for connected purposes.