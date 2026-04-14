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Speaking during an Anti-Corruption Workshop for Media Practitioners held at Sarova Stanley on Tuesday, Oginde emphasized that exposure—not just arrests—is the most powerful weapon against corruption/EACC

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Corruption fears exposure’: Oginde pleads with media to expose graft lords

EACC Chair David Oginde urges media to lead anti-corruption efforts through sustained exposure and accountability-driven reporting.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 — The Chairperson of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), David Oginde, has called on the media to take a leading role in the fight against corruption through sustained public awareness and national dialogue.

Speaking during an Anti-Corruption Workshop for Media Practitioners held at Sarova Stanley on Tuesday, Oginde emphasized that exposure—not just arrests—is the most powerful weapon against corruption.

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“There is a simple but powerful truth: corruption fears exposure more than it fears arrest,” Oginde said.

“While arrests punish, exposure awakens a nation.”

Oginde challenged journalists to go beyond breaking news and instead sustain coverage that keeps pressure on institutions to act.

“The media does not just report events; it shapes outcomes,” he noted, adding that many anti-corruption efforts in Kenya begin with headlines but often lose momentum without consistent follow-up.

He stressed that the EACC is increasingly focusing on prevention, which requires visibility, informed citizens, and continuous public engagement.

“That is why the media is not just a stakeholder—it is a strategic partner,” he said.

Drawing from international examples, Oginde cited Hong Kong in the 1970s, where sustained investigative journalism exposed entrenched corruption within the police force.

He noted that public outrage, fueled by media reporting, ultimately led to the establishment of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), marking a turning point in the region’s governance.

“The revolution did not begin with arrests. It began with exposure amplified by the media,” he said.

Oginde urged media practitioners to maintain focus on corruption stories long after initial reporting, warning that public attention often fades too quickly.

“Corruption does not survive exposure—it survives forgetfulness,” he said.

“What if the same energy we devote to breaking news was applied to sustaining accountability?”

He underscored the need for a continuous national conversation that keeps citizens informed and institutions accountable.

The workshop brought together key stakeholders in the media and governance sectors, including Court of Appeal Judge Patrick Kiage, who served as chief guest.

Also present were EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud, Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo, Kenya Editors Guild President Zubeidah Kananu, and Africa Editors Forum President Churchill Otieno, among other media leaders.

Oginde called for deeper collaboration between the EACC and the media, expressing confidence that a united front could significantly curb corruption.

“Where the media shines a light, systems are questioned and institutions are forced to respond,” he said. “And in that, accountability is upheld.”

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