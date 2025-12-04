Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

MCK Condemns Gachagua’s Attack on Journalist Stephen Letoo

The media regulator asserted that such targeted attacks on individual journalists by senior political figures are utterly unacceptable and pose a direct threat to their safety and lives.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4-The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has issued a forceful condemnation of remarks made by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of a reckless and dangerous attack on Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo and undermining media freedom.

The MCK expressed strong alarm over Gachagua’s comments, made on December 3, 2025, where he publicly named Letoo, labelling him the worst journalist, alleging bias, and demanding his immediate dismissal by Royal Media Services.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The media regulator asserted that such targeted attacks on individual journalists by senior political figures are utterly unacceptable and pose a direct threat to their safety and lives.

The Council highlighted the existing high-risk environment for journalists covering public events including political rallies and church gatheringswhere violence often breaks out.

“Singling out a journalist by name constitutes incitement and places him in grave personal danger,” the statement read.

Intimidation Ahead of 2027

The MCK stressed the timing of the attack, noting that as Kenya edges towards electioneering ahead of the 2027 General Election, it is vital that the media remain free to scrutinize aspiring leaders and report facts without fear or favour.

“When figures who claim to champion democracy resort to intimidation and demand the sacking of journalists simply for fulfilling their constitutional duty, they must be unequivocally condemned,”the statement read.

The Council categorically condemned leaders who resort to intimidation and demand the sacking of journalists simply for fulfilling their constitutional duty.

MCK told Gachagua and all political actors that media freedom and journalists’ safety are non-negotiable, being enshrined in Article 34 of the Constitution and considered fundamental to the nation’s democracy.

The MCK called upon all leaders, both current and former, to immediately cease targeting, threatening, or inciting harm against media professionals.

Furthermore, the Council urged law-enforcement agencies to note such statements and provide adequate protection to media workers who face growing risks while carrying out their duties.

“The media will not be silenced by intimidation. Those seeking public office must accept scrutiny rather than attempt to suppress it,”the statement read.

Gachagua had launched a scathing  attack on the media, accusing several outlets of deliberately misreporting and publishing false information following his address on Sunday.

Speaking on Wednesday, December 3, during the celebration and unveiling of newly elected Members of County Assembly (MCAs), Gachagua singled out Citizen TV reporter Stephen Letoo for publishing what he termed biased and false information.

The former DP pointed to media reports that followed his address during a Thanksgiving ceremony for the newly elected MCA for Kariobangi North on Sunday, November 30.

“Stephen Letoo filed a very biased report on Sunday. And you were personally there. Criminals attacked us in church and were driven away by church members,” he stated. 

“They came back backed by police with guns and fought us. The OCS threw a teargas canister in the church. Then Letoo files a report that the police came to separate the gangs who were fighting. That’s a lie,” he continued.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Politics

UDA sets January 10 Date for Grassroots Elections in 20 Counties

According to the statement, registration for aspirants seeking to participate in the polls opens on December 4, 2025, at noon, when the online portals...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Renowned Kenyan Actor Bilal Wanjau Dies While Undergoing Treatment at KNH

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 4-Celebrated Kenyan actor and director Bilal Wanjau has died while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital, his family has announced. According to...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Residents block Sigalagala-Musoli Road over gold mining concerns

Residents have expressed concerns over potential land evictions, inadequate compensation, and environmental impacts that could arise from mining activities.

3 hours ago

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

Kenya abstains from UN vote compelling Russia to return abducted Ukrainian children

The abstention signals a subtle but notable shift in Nairobi’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, aligning with its newly approved foreign policy sessional paper,...

7 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

IFC team set to visit Kenya in January for talks on JKIA Modernisation, Energy Projects

According to the President, the innovative financing approach is already attracting strong interest from global partners and is expected to accelerate the delivery of...

7 hours ago

Headlines

North Eastern MPs Push for Drought to Be Declared National Disaster

Speaking during a press briefing in Parliament, Eldas MP Adan Keynan said counties such as Mandera, Wajir, Turkana and Tana River are experiencing worsening...

7 hours ago

Headlines

DFC approves Sh162bn debt-for-food-security swap with Kenya

"We also appreciate DFC for agreeing to proceed with the $1 billion debt-for-food security swap to allow us to replace costly existing debt with...

8 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

Kagwe Unveils 30-Year Sugar Lease Terms, Assures Full State Reversion

Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe has assured Parliament that every single investment made by private operators in the four state-owned sugar mills will automatically revert...

16 hours ago