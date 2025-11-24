Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

MCK CEO David Omwoyo/MCK/FILE

Headlines

MCK warns against ‘voodoo opinion polls’ ahead of Thursday’s by-elections

According to MCK, instant polls, often conducted through quick prompts, live comments, on platforms such as X, Youtube, Tiktok, Instagram and spontaneous studio interactions, should adhere to the legal threshold required for electoral opinion research.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24 – The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has cautioned media houses and online content creators against publishing or conducting non-scientific opinion polls to influence voting in 22 by-elections slated for on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

MCK Chief Executive Officer David flagged what he termed as “voodoo polls” on social media, talk shows and call-in programs, saying they are presenting a serious threat to responsible election reporting.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The advisory comes as political violence and political intolerance has been witnessed as campaigns intensified in Mbeere North, Malava, Kasipul and Chwele-Kabuchai.

According to MCK, instant polls, often conducted through quick prompts, live comments, on platforms such as X, Youtube, Tiktok, Instagram and spontaneous studio interactions, should adhere to the legal threshold required for electoral opinion research.

“A person shall not publish the results of any electoral opinion poll on the day of the election or during the period of five days immediately preceding the date of the election,” MCK said while citing provisions of the Elections Act.

The Media Council has further opined that it is misleading for journalists and media outlets to conduct opinion polls and publish results on their social media platforms.

“Journalists and media organisations are therefore urged to desist from any practices that would place them in breach of the law, professional ethical standards, or their own in-house editorial policies,” the statement reads.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Malaysia PM hails Kenya’s Affordable Housing Programme for providing decent homes for the poor.

The Malaysian PM made the remarks during a State Banquet held in his honour by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

2 hours ago

EAC

Uganda Invited to Buy Stake in Kenya Pipeline Company shares as Ruto Pushes Regional Integration

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23-Kenya has formally invited Uganda to acquire a significant stake in the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), in what President William Ruto...

7 hours ago

EAC

Kenya, Uganda vow cross border cooperation to Build Value Chains, Expand Regional Manufacturing Capacity

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23 – President William Ruto and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni have committed to fostering cross-border collaboration in strategic sectors such...

9 hours ago

EAC

President Ruto Affirms Uganda’s Uninterrupted Access to the Sea, Dismissing ‘Naysayers’

President Ruto emphasized that Uganda’s access to the sea through Kenya is not under threat, noting that both governments were actively strengthening the very...

16 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Devki Chairman Raval calls for 20 year presidency for Ruto

"William Ruto should lead for the next 20 years or more, although the constitution does not allow it. The last time I said this,...

17 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Maraga calls Ruto’s bluff as he releases five point economy revamp plan

the 2027 presidential hopeful said he would introduce reforms intended to allow the capital markets to play their rightful role in nation-building and allowing...

17 hours ago

DRUG TRAFFICKING

Sh72 Million bhang seized, traffickers nabbed in Mombasa

An inspection of the truck uncovered 50 sacks containing rolls of bhang wrapped in khaki paper, weighing a total of 2,400 kilograms.

18 hours ago

Headlines

Tributes pour in following the death of former Cabinet Minister and Mbooni MP Joseph Munyao

"DP mourns Hon. Joseph Munyao, EGH, our esteemed co-founder, Party Leader, and Patron. A distinguished statesman, former MP and Minister, he guided our Party...

21 hours ago