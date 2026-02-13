Govt, Media players advocate for balanced AI regulation as Kenya Marks World Radio Day

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13 – Kenya marked World Radio Day with renewed calls to safeguard radio’s public service mandate while embracing emerging technologies responsibly.

Speaking at the national celebrations, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Temesi Mukani underscored the growing influence of artificial intelligence in media, noting that innovation must align with ethical standards.

“Artificial intelligence should boost productivity, widen inclusion, and improve access to information, especially for under-served communities, while upholding truth, transparency, ethics, and public interest.” Mukani said.

Media Council of Kenya Chairman Maina Muiruri described radio as the country’s most accessible and trusted medium, reaching more than 90 per cent of the population.

“Radio remains Kenya’s most trusted and widely accessed medium, reaching over 90% of the population. It is vital for information, public dialogue and cultural expression, especially in rural and under-served communities. Protecting its independence while ensuring professionalism and ethical standards is essential,” he stated.

Kenya National Commission for UNESCO Acting Secretary General James Gichiah echoed the call, tying this year’s theme – ‘Radio and AIl’ – to the broader need for ethical innovation.

“The theme “Radio and AI” speaks directly to the era in which we live. Radio plays a crucial role in promoting peaceful coexistence: it can either strengthen public trust or undermine it. As UNESCO emphasises, technological innovation must respect human rights. In the media sector, this means AI should serve as a tool that supports and enhances the work of journalists,” Wincate Mukami said in a presentation delivered on behalf of Gichiah

Kenya Editors Guild President Zubeidah Kananu described radio as the “heartbeat of Kenyan public discourse,” particularly in areas beyond the reach of digital infrastructure.

“We gather at a defining moment for Kenya. Radio reaches where fibre optics do not; it remains the heartbeat of Kenyan public discourse. AI can support multilingual broadcasting and expand access to information. Technology is not inherently disruptive; it can also be preservative when applied responsibly,” said Kananu

Media stakeholders urged policymakers to strike a balance between innovation and responsibility as artificial intelligence reshapes the broadcasting landscape.

“AI is transforming how content is created and distributed, requiring updated regulatory approaches.

“AI is transforming how media content is created. Regulators and policymakers must adopt forward-looking approaches to manage emerging risks. At Media Council, we stress that policy must balance innovation with responsibility, ensuring media sustainability and competitiveness, especially for radio facing digital disruption,” he said.

KEG President Kananu observed that while AI presents new opportunities for efficiency and audience engagement, its adoption must safeguard press freedom, accuracy and public trust.

“Kenyans turn to radio not only for information but also for reassurance. Radio’s enduring power lies in the human voice. If AI remains unregulated, we risk significant gaps in accountability. We need clear disclosure standards and appropriate regulation. The objective is not to resist innovation, but to shape it responsibly,” she stated.