MCK refers rogue digital platforms to CA for deregistration over misinformation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has referred non-accredited digital platforms and anonymous online accounts flagged for misinformation to the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) for investigation.

MCK said CA will, if necessary, deregister the platform cited for persistent violations involving misinformation, manipulated content and impersonation of legitimate news outlets.

In an advisory issued Thursday, the Council said it has documented a sharp rise in rogue online platforms disseminating fabricated headlines, doctored images, invented quotations and overtly partisan narratives that breach the Code of Conduct for Media Practice.

Some of the flagged platforms, the Council noted, have also misrepresented logos and branding from established media houses to mislead the public.

MCK Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo said the extent and coordinated nature of the misinformation campaigns now pose a “profound threat” to public trust and the integrity of Kenya’s information space.

“Given the jurisdictional limitations concerning non-accredited and anonymous digital entities, the Council has formally referred the matter to the Communications Authority for immediate investigation into the ownership and operation of these offending platforms, and for the exercise of its statutory powers, including removal where necessary,” the advisory said.

The Council added that repeated offenses by these entities contravene several provisions of the media code, including requirements for accuracy, non-manipulation of images, and prompt corrections.

Beyond regulatory action, MCK is urging the public to exercise heightened vigilance and independently verify information, especially from unaccredited or anonymous sources.

Meanwhile, the Council’s Fact-Checking Desk is stepping up real-time analysis to debunk false claims and “neutralise the harmful impact” of misleading content circulating online.

MCK said the advisory seeks to protect the integrity of journalism and shield Kenyans from deliberate digital deception.