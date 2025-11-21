Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

MCK CEO David Omwoyo/MCK/FILE

MEDIA REGULATION

MCK refers rogue digital platforms to CA for deregistration over misinformation

The Media Council of Kenya has referred several non-accredited digital platforms to the Communications Authority for investigation and possible deregistration amid a surge in misinformation, impersonation of news outlets and violations of media standards.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has referred non-accredited digital platforms and anonymous online accounts flagged for misinformation to the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) for investigation.

MCK said CA will, if necessary, deregister the platform cited for persistent violations involving misinformation, manipulated content and impersonation of legitimate news outlets.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In an advisory issued Thursday, the Council said it has documented a sharp rise in rogue online platforms disseminating fabricated headlines, doctored images, invented quotations and overtly partisan narratives that breach the Code of Conduct for Media Practice.

Some of the flagged platforms, the Council noted, have also misrepresented logos and branding from established media houses to mislead the public.

MCK Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo said the extent and coordinated nature of the misinformation campaigns now pose a “profound threat” to public trust and the integrity of Kenya’s information space.

“Given the jurisdictional limitations concerning non-accredited and anonymous digital entities, the Council has formally referred the matter to the Communications Authority for immediate investigation into the ownership and operation of these offending platforms, and for the exercise of its statutory powers, including removal where necessary,” the advisory said.

The Council added that repeated offenses by these entities contravene several provisions of the media code, including requirements for accuracy, non-manipulation of images, and prompt corrections.

Beyond regulatory action, MCK is urging the public to exercise heightened vigilance and independently verify information, especially from unaccredited or anonymous sources.

Meanwhile, the Council’s Fact-Checking Desk is stepping up real-time analysis to debunk false claims and “neutralise the harmful impact” of misleading content circulating online.

MCK said the advisory seeks to protect the integrity of journalism and shield Kenyans from deliberate digital deception.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

‘If they could rise, so can Kenya’: Ruto says Kenya on path to match Asian Tigers

President William Ruto delivers the 2025 State of the Nation Address, outlining Kenya’s path to developed economy status with reforms in healthcare, education, housing,...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says Kenya doing well, tells off ‘high priests of eternal pessimism’

President William Ruto delivers the 2025 State of the Nation Address, highlighting Kenya’s economic recovery, enhanced cancer treatment package, education expansion, and ambitious housing...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises Sh800,000 cancer package under SHA from December 1

President William Ruto has announced an increase of the cancer treatment benefits package from Sh550,000 to Sh800,000 under the Social Health Authority, effective December...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PHOTOS: President Ruto reviews State of the Nation Address ahead of arrival in Parliament

The President is expected to address the economy, taxation, governance, and national priorities.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Omtatah demands answers on rising road crash fatalities citing graft

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has raised alarm in the Senate over worsening road safety, citing poor lighting, corruption, unroadworthy vehicles, and rising fatalities as...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu artisans vows appeal after losing prime land to Kenya Railways

The Kisumu Jua Kali Artisans Association will appeal a High Court ruling that declared their long-occupied land belongs to Kenya Railways, arguing the site...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders NTV to retract May report linking Kang’ata to airline compensation fraud

A magistrate has found NTV and journalist Duncan Khaemba in contempt for airing a May report linking Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata to alleged fraud...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CA denies ordering collection of biometric data for mobile subscribers

The Communications Authority of Kenya has denied reports that new SIM card regulations require mobile operators to collect biometric data, clarifying that the rules...

3 days ago