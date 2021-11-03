Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Top stories

3 terror convicts who escaped from Kamiti prison arrested

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – Three terror convicts who escaped from Kamiti Maximum prison have been arrested in Kitui.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti says the three were arrested on Thursday morning by a team of detectives who have been tracking them.

“The convicts have been arrested,” Kinoti said of the three who had a Sh20 million bounty each on their head, “all the three who escaped from Kamiti prison.”

They include Mohamed Ali Abikar, Joseph Juma Odhiambo and Musharaf Abdalla Akhulunga who are reported to have dug a hole on the wall to escape the heavily-guarded facility on Monday.

All three have been charged with terrorism-related offences and one, Abikar, was serving 41 for involvement in an attack that left 148 people dead.

The escape of the convicts led to the sacking of top prisons boss Wycliffe Ogallo who was also arrested along with the head of Kamiti Maximum Security Prison and his deputy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ogallo was replaced by Brigadier (Rtd) John Kibaso Warioba in changes announced by State House, two days after the shocking jailbreak that sent panic across the country.

“The appointment follows the briefing to the Head of State from the Ministry responsible for Correctional Services regarding the security breaches at the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison that led to the escape of three inmates,” State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said in a statement.

Two senior prisons officials and 7 warders were in court Thursday for charges related to the escape.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

JSC to investigate Justice Chitembwe’s conduct after viral videos

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – Chief Justice Martha Koome says the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is looking into the complaints raised against Justice Said...

56 mins ago

Top stories

Court sentences DCI Kinoti to 4 months in prison over Wanjigi guns

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – The Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) George Kinoti has been sentenced to four months in prison for contempt. High...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Blinken visit: Kenya, US push for peace in Ethiopia as rebels dig in

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17-Kenya and the United States governments have pledged to work together to end hostilities in Ethiopia where rebels are pushing to...

19 hours ago

County News

Kananu in trouble for snubbing Senate committee

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – Senators have reprimanded Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu after she failed to make an appearance before the Senate Devolution Committee...

19 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya prisons boss Wycliffe Ogallo sacked and arrested over terrorists’ escape

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – Kenya’s head of prisons Wycliffe Ogallo was sacked and arrested immediately Wednesday following the escape of three dangerous terrorists...

21 hours ago

Kenya

New report shows Kenya lacks online sexual protection laws

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 16- Kenya still lacks adequate legal mechanisms to address Online Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (OSEA), a new report has revealed. According...

2 days ago

KAMPALA ATTACK

Police presence upscaled in key buildings across Nairobi after Kampala attack

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Kenya has beefed up security around key installations across the country following twin blasts in Uganda’s capital Kampala on...

2 days ago

County News

Anne Kananu to be sworn in as Nairobi Governor Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – Ann Kananu will be sworn in on Tuesday as Nairobi Governor. A Gazette Notice issued on Monday shows that...

3 days ago