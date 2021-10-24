Mudavadi calls for political tolerance in wake violence in rallies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KAJIADO, Kenya Oct 24 – Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi took his presidential campaign to Kajiado County Sunday with a message of voter registration and political tolerance in the wake of violence in recent weeks.

Hosted at Harvest Family Church in Rongai, Mudavadi said the political trajectory the country is headed to is dangerous and one likely to cause violence if not tamed.

Citing the recent events where political leaders have been pelted with stones and shouted down in events and campaigns, Mudavadi called on Kenyans to exercise political tolerance and maintain peace. The latest incident occured on Saturday when a rally addressed by Deputy President William Ruto was disrupted.

“The leadership of this country should be anchored on the church. We need to say no to violence. Violence can be a dangerous destroyer of our economy,” he said even as Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi directed police to take action against the perpetrators of the violence.

Mudavadi called on the millions of Kenyans who have not registered as voters to do so and be able to have a say on the leadership of the country.

The ANC leader who is eyeing the 2022 presidency said Kenyans should be cautious enough and not accept leaders who are likely to cause violence and not respect the rule of law and independence of independent institutions.

“Let our votes define our future. Those who aren’t yet registered should make good use of this last week of mass voter registration exercise to get registered,” he said.

He added: “We don’t want to have a leader who will give us sleepless nights. We want peaceful pre and post electioneering period so that we can be able to thrive our economy in such an environment.”

Accompanied by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, MPs Ayub Savula, Peter Nabulindo, ANC chairman Kelvin Lunani and Secretary General Simon Gikuru, Mudavadi called on the Church to pray for the country and offer direction to the faithful in making the right leadership choices.

“If the foundation of our nation’s leadership is anchored in the church, then as a country we shall achieve a lot. I want to remind Kenyans that the absence of peace and tolerance can be very destructive on the same economy that I want to rebuilt and grow once I assume the presidency next year,” he said.

Mudavadi said the ugly scenes seen in the last few days where politicians on campaign trails have either been shouted down or pelted with stones if allowed and encouraged to continue will be a recipe for violence similar to the destruction of 2007/2008.

He reiterated and assured the congregation that his agenda is to revive the so much ailing economy, create jobs, provide enabling environment for businesses to thrive and ensure the education system works for all.

“I want people to put food on the table; fathers be able to provide for their families and women be given an environment where their small enterprises grow to big businesses. This is my agenda for this great country,” he said.

He added: “Who can you trust to manage the economy? Who can you trust to obey the rule of law? Who can you trust to ensure the education of your children is guaranteed?”

Mudavadi said voter apathy has been responsible for bad leadership and called on the thousands of youths without ID cards to register for the same and take up the voter’s card.

“There are millions of uncollected ID cards at chiefs’ offices. I call upon the many people who have not collected the same to do so and ensure they register as voters. That is the only way we can elect the leadership we deserve,” he said.

Addressing the public in Rongai town Mudavadi urged the electorate to carefully elect leaders of integrity who have the interests of the country at heart and be weary of leaders and politicians promoting and playing politics of handouts at the expense of providing practical solutions affecting the country.

“Our economy is doing bad and we need practical solutions to resuscitate it not lies meant to woo the youth. The country pockets are empty and let no one lie to you that there is money to be handed out. We need practical solutions of providing decent jobs and not handouts and wheelbarrows,” he said.

Sakaja urged Kenyans not to allow the country slide back to the bloodshed of 2008 during the post election violence.

“We pray for tolerance so that we can accept each other and be able to visit any part of the country for campaigns. Bad leaders are elected by good people who choose not to vote,” said the Nairobi Senator.

The Jubilee Senator said that he believes in Mudavadi as the only leader who has what it takes to lead the country to economic growth and manage the public debts that the nation is faced with.

“I believe in the Mudavadi leadership. We want peace and unity and these can only be achieved with a Mudavadi presidency,” he said.