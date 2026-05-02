Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Wetang’ula: Uhuru Kenyatta Should Follow Moi and Kibaki Example, Exit Active Politics

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has called for former President Uhuru Kenyatta to “step back” from active political engagement and instead embrace what he described as the constitutional role of a unifying statesman as the country edges closer to the next general election.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking at Lunyofu Primary School in Budalang’i, Wetangula said Kenya’s political environment requires restraint from former heads of state to preserve national cohesion, warning that continued partisan involvement by retired leaders risks deepening political divisions.

“As the country moves closer to the next general election, I have called on retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to step back from active politics and embrace his role as a unifying statesman,” Wetangula said.

He added that while Kenyatta’s legacy as Head of State remains significant, his recent political remarks risk entrenching partisan tensions at a time when national unity should take precedence.

“I recognised his legacy but cautioned that his recent remarks could deepen divisions at a time when the country needs unity,” he said.

Wetangula drew parallels with past Kenyan leadership transitions, noting that former presidents Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki largely maintained a restrained posture after leaving office, focusing on advisory and symbolic national roles rather than active political mobilisation.

“I noted that former Presidents the late Daniel arap Moi and the late Mwai Kibaki upheld this tradition and urged him to follow their example,” he added.

His remarks were echoed by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, who also urged former leaders to fully embrace retirement and avoid actions that could inflame political competition ahead of the polls.

Wetangula’s remarks come amid renewed political engagement by Kenyatta, who has defended his continued involvement in party affairs and dismissed criticism over his role in opposition-aligned political spaces.

Speaking via telephone during the Maa Delegates Conference and a homecoming event for Jubilee Party Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta in Narok County on May 1, 2026, Kenyatta insisted he retains a democratic right to participate in political discourse.

“Truly, I have the right to defend my party. I am not seeking any position, but I am a Jubilee member in every sense—by circumstance, by resources, and by blood,” Kenyatta said.

He compared his position to that of former leaders in other democracies, arguing that retired heads of state continue to play influential political roles in shaping party direction.

“If you go to America, people like Obama still defend their parties. Why should I be told that I cannot speak or contribute anything?” he posed.

Kenyatta also accused the current administration of undermining opposition political structures, suggesting that such conduct threatens democratic pluralism and political competitiveness.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

NACADA seized counterfeit alcohol in Makueni operation

MAKUENI, Kenya, May 2 – In a major enforcement operation led by the National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA),...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police detain 45-year-old woman who accompanied Dr Obwaka on errands in Kitengela

A police incident report filed at Kilimani Police Station shows that Dr. Obwaka was brought to the hospital by ambulance on Friday evening after...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Heavy rains claim 10 lives nationwide with Eastern recording highest toll

NPS said the fatalities have been recorded across multiple regions, with the Eastern region accounting for the highest number of deaths at seven.

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Havi ‘sad and annoyed’ over Dr Obwaka’s death, blames arrest by govt

Havi claimed that actions by the government, including alleged interference in the management of The Nairobi Hospital and what he termed “trumped-up charges,” contributed...

3 hours ago

Focus on China

Chinese proficiency competition for university students held in Kenya

Guo Haiyan, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, said that since its inception in 2002, the Chinese Bridge competition has attracted over 1.8 million young participants...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru Defends Political Role, Vows to Protect Jubilee

"If you go to America, people like Obama still defend their parties. Why should I be told that I cannot speak or contribute anything?...

19 hours ago

Headlines

Trump to remove tariffs on Scottish whisky

"In Honor of the King and Queen of the United Kingdom ... I will be removing the Tariffs and Restrictions on Whiskey having to...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Nairobi Faces Water supply disruption After Gigiri Pipeline Damage

“Repair works are currently underway, with teams from the Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) and Nairobi Water on site working to restore supply....

21 hours ago