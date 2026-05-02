Wetang’ula: Uhuru Kenyatta Should Follow Moi and Kibaki Example, Exit Active Politics

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has called for former President Uhuru Kenyatta to “step back” from active political engagement and instead embrace what he described as the constitutional role of a unifying statesman as the country edges closer to the next general election.

Speaking at Lunyofu Primary School in Budalang’i, Wetangula said Kenya’s political environment requires restraint from former heads of state to preserve national cohesion, warning that continued partisan involvement by retired leaders risks deepening political divisions.

“As the country moves closer to the next general election, I have called on retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to step back from active politics and embrace his role as a unifying statesman,” Wetangula said.

He added that while Kenyatta’s legacy as Head of State remains significant, his recent political remarks risk entrenching partisan tensions at a time when national unity should take precedence.

“I recognised his legacy but cautioned that his recent remarks could deepen divisions at a time when the country needs unity,” he said.

Wetangula drew parallels with past Kenyan leadership transitions, noting that former presidents Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki largely maintained a restrained posture after leaving office, focusing on advisory and symbolic national roles rather than active political mobilisation.

“I noted that former Presidents the late Daniel arap Moi and the late Mwai Kibaki upheld this tradition and urged him to follow their example,” he added.

His remarks were echoed by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, who also urged former leaders to fully embrace retirement and avoid actions that could inflame political competition ahead of the polls.

Wetangula’s remarks come amid renewed political engagement by Kenyatta, who has defended his continued involvement in party affairs and dismissed criticism over his role in opposition-aligned political spaces.

Speaking via telephone during the Maa Delegates Conference and a homecoming event for Jubilee Party Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta in Narok County on May 1, 2026, Kenyatta insisted he retains a democratic right to participate in political discourse.

“Truly, I have the right to defend my party. I am not seeking any position, but I am a Jubilee member in every sense—by circumstance, by resources, and by blood,” Kenyatta said.

He compared his position to that of former leaders in other democracies, arguing that retired heads of state continue to play influential political roles in shaping party direction.

“If you go to America, people like Obama still defend their parties. Why should I be told that I cannot speak or contribute anything?” he posed.

Kenyatta also accused the current administration of undermining opposition political structures, suggesting that such conduct threatens democratic pluralism and political competitiveness.