Nakuru medic, 2 children laid to rest after shocking murder-suicide

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, 29 – A Nakuru-based doctor who hit the headlines after he reportedly murdered his two children and later died while undergoing treatment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) has been laid to rest.

Doctor James Mureithi was buried together with his two children at the family’s home in Gilgil on Tuesday.

His remains were interred in a separate grave while the two children – a boy and his younger sister – were buried in a joint grave.

The medic is said to have injected 5-year-old Dylan Gakara and Hailey Karuana aged 3 with an assortment of prescription drugs including insulin.

He then left them dead in their bedroom and went to his bedroom at Nakuru’s Milimani Apartments where he attempted suicide by similar injections.

The incident was reported on the evening on September 18.

Gakara succumbed to the drugs three days later on September 22 while undergoing treatment.

During the burial at his Muririchwa farm in Gilgil’s Mbaruk area, his colleagues described him as a kind doctor how handled his patients with finesse.