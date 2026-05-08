NPS launches disciplinary action after officer caught abusing colleague in Nakuru traffic incident

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 — The National Police Service (NPS) has condemned the harassment of a traffic officer in Nakuru and confirmed that disciplinary action has been initiated against a male police officer captured in a viral video verbally abusing and intimidating a colleague during a traffic enforcement encounter.

The service said it had taken note of a widely circulating clip showing a female traffic officer being subjected to verbal abuse and actions undermining her lawful authority while on duty.

Preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, within Nakuru County, the NPS said on Friday.

The male motorist seen in the video has since been confirmed as a police officer serving in the same county.

The NPS condemned the conduct, describing it as unlawful and inconsistent with the values of professionalism, discipline, respect, and integrity expected of all officers.

“This behaviour is not only unlawful but also directly contradicts the core values of professionalism, discipline, respect, and integrity for which the NPS stands,” the statement read.

“No officer, regardless of gender or rank, should be subjected to harassment while serving the public and upholding the law.”

Breach

The service further stated that the actions captured in the video do not represent the ethos, training, or code of conduct of the National Police Service, adding that swift disciplinary and corrective measures have already been instituted.

“We are a Service built on honour, courage, and mutual respect—both among our members and towards the public we serve,” the statement added.

The NPS commended the female traffic officer for maintaining composure during the incident, praising her professionalism and commitment to duty despite the provocation.

“Her conduct exemplifies the professional standards expected of every police officer in Kenya,” the statement noted.

The service has also reminded all officers to uphold discipline and professionalism while carrying out their duties, urging strict adherence to the law and internal code of conduct.

Reaffirming its commitment to internal accountability, the NPS said it remains focused on eliminating indiscipline, harassment, and misconduct within its ranks.

The service asked members of the public to report such incidents through police stations or via toll-free lines 999 and 911, or anonymously through the #FichuakwaDCI platform on 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp 0709 570 000.