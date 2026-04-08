KPC Dismisses Fuel Shortage Fears, Assures Kenyans of Adequate Stocks

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 8-The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has moved to allay fears of a looming fuel crisis, assuring the public that the country has sufficient petroleum stocks despite reports of shortages at some petrol stations.

In a detailed press statement issued on April 8, the company said it had noted with concern reports suggesting limited fuel availability in parts of the country, but emphasised that its supply system remains stable and well-stocked.

KPC maintained that all its terminals and depots currently hold adequate volumes of super petrol, diesel and jet fuel, adding that the products meet strict national and international quality standards as prescribed by relevant certification bodies.

The company outlined the strength of its distribution infrastructure, noting that it operates an extensive 1,342-kilometre pipeline network that transports fuel from the Port of Mombasa to key inland depots in Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret and Kisumu.

This network, it said, plays a critical role in ensuring seamless and efficient movement of petroleum products across the country and the wider East African region.

In addition, KPC said its operations are supported by modern storage facilities with a cumulative capacity of more than one billion litres. These facilities enable the company to maintain strategic reserves and ensure a continuous and reliable supply of fuel even during periods of high demand.

According to stock data released by the company, significant volumes of fuel are currently held across various terminals, including Kipevu Oil Storage, Kenya Petroleum Refineries and inland depots.

The firm said this reflects strong inventory levels and sustained throughput within the system , adding that the current stock position demonstrates resilience in the country’s fuel supply chain.

“The fuel stocks are sufficient to meet current and projected national demand, with continuous product movement and replenishment in all our terminals and depots,” the statement read

Acting Managing Director Pius Mwendwa reiterated the company’s commitment to ensuring reliability, sustainability and efficiency in the supply of petroleum products.

He said KPC remains focused on delivering quality fuel to consumers while supporting economic activity across various sectors.

The reassurance comes at a time when motorists in some areas have reported intermittent shortages at retail stations, raising concerns about potential supply disruptions.

However, KPC attributed such occurrences to logistical or distribution challenges at the retail level rather than a lack of product within the national system.

The company further emphasised that it continues to monitor stock levels closely and is working with industry stakeholders to ensure smooth distribution and prevent any disruptions in supply.

KPC reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a stable fuel supply chain and urged the public to remain calm, noting that the country’s petroleum reserves are sufficient and secure.