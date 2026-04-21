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Speaking during the launch, Attorney General Dorcas Oduor said the initiative is part of the government’s commitment to ensuring justice is inclusive, equitable, and humane/State Law Office

NATIONAL NEWS

New Legal Aid Centre in Nakuru targets prisoners, marginalised communities

Government launches a legal aid centre in Nakuru to support prisoners and vulnerable groups, aiming to improve access to justice, reduce backlogs, and ensure fair representation.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 — The government has launched its fourth legal aid service centre at the Nakuru GK Command, in a move aimed at expanding access to justice for prisoners and other vulnerable groups.

Speaking during the launch, Attorney General Dorcas Oduor said the initiative is part of the government’s commitment to ensuring justice is inclusive, equitable, and humane.

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The legal aid programme will target inmates and vulnerable communities in the region, covering a wide range of cases, including land disputes, children in conflict with the law, civil matters, constitutional rights issues, public interest litigation, as well as probate and administration.

“This service will bring justice closer to those who need it most and ensure continuity of legal representation,” Oduor said.

Access to justice

Correctional Services Principal Secretary Salome Beacco said the rollout reflects a “whole-of-government” approach, bringing together multiple institutions to strengthen access to justice and uphold human dignity within the correctional system.

“As the State Department for Correctional Services, we recognise that rehabilitation is most effective when anchored on dignity, fairness, and opportunity,” she said.

“Legal empowerment complements ongoing reforms in vocational training, education, psycho-social support, digital transformation, and aftercare services.”

Justice, Human Rights and Constitutional Affairs Principal Secretary Judith Pareno said the initiative is part of broader efforts to bridge persistent gaps in access to justice, particularly for those within the prison system.

“Prisoners and remandees are among those who often face unique challenges within our justice system. Many are navigating complex legal processes without representation. Some are awaiting trial for extended periods. Others do not fully understand their rights or the status of their cases,” Pareno said.

The event was attended by Nakuru Deputy Governor David Kones, Commissioner General of Prisons Patrick Aranduh, and Probation and Aftercare Service Acting Secretary Shadrack Kavutai, alongside representatives from the judiciary and the Law Society of Kenya.

Officials said the expansion of legal aid services is expected to improve case outcomes, reduce case backlogs, and enhance fairness in the justice system, particularly for those unable to afford legal representation.

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