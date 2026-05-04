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Nakuru County Prioritises Learners With Special Needs in 2026 Bursary Allocation

Governor Kihika announced that the bursary allocation has increased from Sh440 million in the last financial year to Sh447 million in the 2025/2026 financial year.

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NAKURU, Kenya May 4 – Nakuru County Government has prioritised children with special needs in its 2026 bursary allocations as part of efforts to promote equity and inclusive education.

Governor Susan Kihika said no child with special needs, disabilities, or from vulnerable backgrounds should be denied education, noting that learning remains the most effective tool for transforming lives and promoting self-reliance.

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She emphasized that her administration is committed to supporting learners who require additional resources and tailored assistance to achieve their full potential.

“Education is the most powerful tool to change lives, and every child deserves the chance to learn and achieve their dreams,” she said, adding that the county is determined to equip learners with the tools necessary for independence and dignity.

Governor Kihika announced that the bursary allocation has increased from Sh440 million in the last financial year to Sh447 million in the 2025/2026 financial year. She further noted that the programme had grown significantly from Sh177 million in 2023 when she first assumed office.

Speaking during the launch of the bursary disbursement programme, she revealed that more than 57,000 students across senior schools, secondary schools, colleges, vocational training centres, and universities will benefit this year.

Additionally, 69 students from all 11 sub-counties have been awarded full scholarships aimed at improving retention and completion rates, particularly for learners in vocational training institutions and those with special needs.

The Governor, who was accompanied by County Executive Committee Member for Education Zipporah Wambui and Members of the County Assembly, also highlighted the county’s continued support for vocational training centres, noting that sustained capitation of Sh30,000 per learner has boosted enrolment to 6,850 students.

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