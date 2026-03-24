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Acting on the complaint, EACC investigators mounted an operation that led to Mutai’s arrest while allegedly receiving the bribe, the commission said/EACC

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Nakuru Water leak detection officer apprehended in bribe sting

The EACC has arrested a NAWASCO officer in Nakuru for allegedly soliciting a Sh15,000 bribe.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested an officer at the Nakuru Water and Sewerage Company (NAWASCO) over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe from a member of the public.

The anti-graft agency said the suspect, Leonard Cheruiyot Mutai, a leak detection officer at the utility firm, was apprehended on Monday following a complaint that he had demanded Sh15,000 to facilitate the replacement of a confiscated water meter in Langa Langa Estate, Nakuru.

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Acting on the complaint, EACC investigators mounted an operation that led to Mutai’s arrest while allegedly receiving the bribe, the commission said.

During the arrest, investigators recovered Sh15,000 in cash, believed to be the bribe money. They also found an additional Sh100,000 hidden in socks and Sh18,000 in the suspect’s coat pocket, according to the agency.

“The suspect was taken to the Commission’s South Rift Regional Office, Nakuru, for processing and later detained at Central Police Station,” the EACC said on Tuesday.

Mutai is expected to be released on a police cash bail of Sh20,000, pending the conclusion of investigations, the commission said.

The EACC reiterated its call for members of the public to report incidents of corruption and resist bribery, noting that public cooperation remains critical in the fight against graft.

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