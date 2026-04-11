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Kinyanjui, moments after arriving at the event, consoles a bereaved family before moving to greet senior officials. He is briefly left without a seat in the VIP section, prompting Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen to intervene and ask Mwaura to surrender his seat/Sketch

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Mwaura, achia Waziri!’: Government Spokesperson defies Murkomen at Kabarak burial

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura faces scrutiny after declining to vacate a seat for CS Lee Kinyanjui despite Murkomen’s intervention at Kabarak burial.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 — An embarrassing breach of protocol played out at the burial of Mitchell Jelimo Kemboi, daughter of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director William Ruto, after Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura declined to vacate a seat for Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui despite being prompted to do so.

The burial, held in Kabarak, Nakuru County, followed a tragic road crash in Taita Taveta on April 3 that claimed Jelimo’s life.

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Kinyanjui had just arrived at the event and was seen consoling the bereaved family before he proceeded to greet Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir when he appeared momentarily stranded, with no seat available for him in the designated VIP section.

It was at this point that Murkomen intervened asking Mwaura to cede the seat he was accupaying.

“Mwaura, achia Waziri akae hapo (Mwaura, let the minister have the seat),” Murkomen is heard saying, in a moment that drew the attention of nearby officials.

Despite the direct instruction, Mwaura stayed put declining to vacate the seat immediately, creating an awkward and visibly tense situation among senior officials at the solemn event.

Not the first incident

The latest episode adds to a growing list of protocol-related embarrassments involving Mwaura.

In August 2025, the Government Spokesperson and nominated Senator Karen Nyamu were denied access to the presidential entrance at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani during the opening match of the African Nations Championship 2025.

Not your gate!: Mwaura, Nyamu barred from presidential entrance at Kasarani

The two had attended Kenya’s 1-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo but caused a stir after attempting to use a restricted VIP entrance reserved for the Head of State and his entourage.

Viral videos at the time showed security personnel blocking their access, with Nyamu engaged in a heated exchange as both leaders were turned away, raising questions about coordination and adherence to protocol at high-profile national events.

The incident unfolded against the backdrop of a historic tournament co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, with President William Ruto having pledged significant financial incentives to motivate the national team.

With two high-profile incidents now in the public domain, the latest funeral standoff has reignited scrutiny over etiquette, situational awareness and respect for protocol among senior state officials.

Attendees at the Kabarak burial described the moment as avoidable, with one remark summing up the mood: “understanding one’s environment can often prevent unnecessary embarrassment.”

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