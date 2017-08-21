Laiser, Kakamega off to flier in FEASSA games

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21- Kenyan teams at the East African Secondary School Games in Gulu, Uganda started their campaigns on a positive note with national champions Kakamega High School and Laiser Hill recording huge wins in 15s rugby.

Kakamega started off their campaign with an emphatic 69-14 win over Ugandan side Mbara High School while Laiser Hill beat compatriots Upper Hill 12-7.

The National Champions kept up their pace with a 61-0 win over another Ugandan side Ntare while Laiser followed the above 60 score with a 60-0 win over Mbara who had lost their first game to Kakamega.

Other Kenyan teams in Uganda are Menegai High School and Chavakali Boys with the two sides set to face off in their opening games of the Championship.